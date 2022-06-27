UM6P Hosts Conference on Science and Global Development Led by Africa

The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco will host, on 28-29 June, the Pan-African Hybrid RSIF Conference, with a focus on the Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) Program. The fund, the flagship program of the Partnership for Applied Skills in Science, Engineering and Technology (PASET), focuses on training researchers and professionals to contribute to Africa’s development goals.

With a focus on food security, climate change and energy, the fund hopes to address the continent’s most pressing issues through a combination of African and international cooperation and the promotion of higher education. The fund has awarded more than 250 PhD scholarships to date, with research grants to 15 African universities, thanks to contributions from nine African countries, the Korean government, the European Union, and the World Bank.

The conference to be held at UM6P will be under the theme “Africa-led science, technology and innovation to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and global development”, following the previous conference of the conference which took place around November 2021.