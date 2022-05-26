Windows 11 22H2, RTM Officially Available

It’s now official, Windows 11 22H2 RTM is here. In a recent post, Microsoft confirmed what we were expecting.

The final version of the first Windows 11 feature update will be available soon. Although Microsoft has remained very secretive about this, rumors of the past few days have announced that an important step has been taken. The latest version 22621 could be the RTM for the 22H2. Naturally, the company was careful not to comment on this information, at least not yet.

Windows 11 Build 22621 Arrival, Is It Sun Valley 2 RTM?

Windows 11 build 22621 is the RTM of 22H2

at last article Aimed at hardware partners, Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 build 22621 is an RTM for 22H2. We don’t have much information just to confirm. For example, we do not have a specific timeline for the start of public publication. It is likely that development teams will continue to work towards resolving recent bugs while improving performance. All this will be provided through future updates.

The goal is to provide what it takes to ensure a “premium” experience. This means that there will not be any new or new job. Future updates will focus on stability, responsiveness, and spotting the latest bugs.

The mainstream offering may begin in September. However, this date has not been confirmed. On the other hand, the approach is sure to be conservative with staging availability in order to control the download and installation process. In this way, the number of casualties can be reduced in the event of a major malfunction. How do ? Redmond may apply restrictions to prevent its operating system from installing on configurations that may experience failures while waiting for necessary patches.