Brain Academy heats minds on Switch

Science has proven that playing video games has a lot of beneficial effects, especially on the brain. Nintendo has understood this well and is introducing a new version of Cerebral Academy that has been adapted for the Switch.

This is certain, Brain Academy: Brain Battle He has no aura Metroid dreadAnd WarioWare: Get it together or continuation Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But in the family game genre, this party game Multiplayer should easily find its place on the Switch.

Useful mini games for the brain

This new component of Brain Academy, an epic that started in 2005 on the DS before it was adapted to the Wii, uses the same principle as many of the gray-cell heating mini-games. The activities fall into five categories: definition, memory, analysis, mathematics, and cognition. It can be played solo or with others, up to 4 locally or against the whole world online.

The game includes a training mode that allows you to immerse yourself in activities to improve your skills and have a better chance of beating other players. With the exam mode, the player will get a brain score and regular tests will be used to get game coins to unlock new costumes.

In Ghost Battle mode, the player will fight against “ghosts” from games on other days. There is also a way to improve the brilliance in the multiplayer mode where we fight “brain against brain”. In this mode, each player will be able to set their own level of difficulty, which will allow the youngest to face their parents.

Brain Academy: Brain Battle It will be available on December 3 in physical form and on the eShop for €29.99.