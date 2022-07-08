Windows 11, How to Fix Frequent Crashes Error?

Microsoft recently released two new builds of Windows 11 on the Windows Insider Program beta channel. Users face a critical problem. It causes frequent crashes of certain components of the operating system.

According to Microsoft, this is a known issue during development of the full fix. Several components of Windows 11, including File Explorer, may be affected. The company explains

We are working on a hotfix to resolve an issue affecting a small number of registered users on the beta channel. It causes periodic crashes in Windows user interface components (such as explorer.exe), making the screen appear to flicker.

Windows 11 crashes, solution

At the moment, the patch version is not available. If you are concerned, an alternative solution is available. According to Microsoft, it asks to run the following command in PowerShell.

Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppxManifest.xml -DisableDevelopmentMode -ForceApplicationShutdown

This command should be run in a PowerShell window with admin rights.

These two new builds of Windows 11 previews (Builds 22621.290 and 22622.290) come with several important fixes. They land on BETA for the Insider Program. New features are also present but there is an important game change.

We have an atypical approach, on the one hand, a version of the operating system without new features, and on the other hand, the operating system accompanied by a set of fixes mixed with some new features. The latter is present in both structures but without its activation in the first case.

concretely

Version 22622.290 introduces new features,

Version 22621.290 comes with new features disabled by default.

For periodic crash bugs, we don’t have a calendar regarding the release date of the fix.