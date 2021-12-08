With the help of Trevor Zegras, Sony Milano scored the National Hockey League’s Goal of the Year

what or what evening. unbelievable.

About a dozen games were presented to the public on a night that turned out to be quite, but absolutely insane in the NHL. Basically, that’s what caught the eye.

1: Is there an alley in hockey?

I’ve never seen anything so incredible on a hockey rink that led to a goal in my 24 years of existence. Honestly, when my colleague Maxim Truman sent me the link that allowed me to watch the sequence, I was dumbfounded. literally.

There has been a lot of talk about baby ducks since the start of the season, and for good reason. They never stop liking (I’m thinking especially of Trevor Zegras, Jimmy Drysdale, Sonny Milano and Troy Terry) and that was the case again last night against the Sabers.

I’ll let you watch the match before continuing:

Yes, you saw it right!

No, but what is this magic?

After seeing his friend send him a pass over the net, Sonny Milano redirected the disc to the net to score the NHL’s Goal of the Year. Nothing less!

And based on the reaction of the two children, they know it well:

2: After Goal of the Year Stopping the Year in the NHL?

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets last night as they tried to build on their stellar streak.

Indeed, having experienced a smooth start of the season, the foliage replaced itself. The big guns woke up, it shows.

After seeing the goal scored by Milan with the help of Zegras, I was very upset. And let’s just say Jack Campbell’s pause didn’t really help me find it, my breath:

Soup is on the menu! pic.twitter.com/YThqJCkQmg – NHL (NHL) December 8, 2021

It was not only this station that drew attention at the meeting. Enjoy this game piece organized by Michael Banting that allows Austin Matthews to complete it in a completely abandoned cage:

3: A hat-trick by Thomas Hertl

Thomas Hertel’s contract expires at the end of the current season. The 28-year-old will drop as a free agent without compensation and be available to all other NHL teams.

A versatile midfielder both offensively and defensively, one can expect a large number of teams to be interested in his services when the time comes. But right now, the main player has played a season, and if he wants to touch a big deal, he obviously has to produce.

Yesterday, Hertl made a big splash by scoring three goals against the great Flames team.

His first picture was especially beautiful:

4: A questionable scene in Winnipeg

Mark Chevelle is a player all Montreal Canadiens fans have learned to hate. I don’t even have to tell you why, anyway!

As much as we don’t love it, when we see shots like this, we can’t help but feel bad for the guy.

Shefley suffered a somewhat limit blow from Ian Cole, who decided to flex his knee to hit Jets No. 55. Cole was eventually kicked out of the game, and Sheffley was able to finish it.

at least!

Winnipeg could not retaliate and ended up losing 4-2 to the Hurricanes.

Here is the game in question:

Ian Cole is now going into the penalty area for the third time in this match. Ugly-looking collision with Mark Shefel. He was sentenced to five minutes in major and will now be reviewed. pic.twitter.com/uXtMQUiBOU WaltRuff December 8, 2021

5: Another disturbing scene, this time in Chicago

When I told you last night was crazy and there was no shortage of movement in the NHL, that’s exactly what I meant.

With his head practically between his legs, Jujar Khaira was completely knocked out by New York Rangers defender Jacob Trouba.

Sensitive souls, you can hold back.

What’s worrying is that this isn’t the first time Khira has been injured like this, and it looks like he’s no longer on the ice.

This is his third “severe” concussion, After colliding with Alexander Romanov last year And after I did Kicked out by Brett Ritchie the last.

a lot of

– Captain Preds put his hands up.

Freddy Andersen’s theft!

– Even Michael B. Jordan was affected by the duck goal. He doesn’t even watch hockey!

– This kid will become a prolific NHL scorer in a few years. Mark my words.

Oliver Wahlstrom finds himself behind everyone else and makes no mistake. 👍 pic.twitter.com/k3tQoEsSdY – NHL (NHL) December 8, 2021

Foliage hasn’t launched any time against the jackets!

Count to seven – that’s how long it took them both @91Tavares And @AM34 To find the back of the net, indicating the tenth state in the modern era of the NHL (since 1943-44) of two Tweet embed Players who score 7 seconds or less.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDDTXQ pic.twitter.com/KCoo8lfZ6G – NHL Public Relations (PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

Moments that will remain engraved in his memory until the end of his life.

– What a beautiful piece of play.

– Kirill Kaprizov is one of my favorite players. this is the reason:

The perfect one-touch pass of Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov! pic.twitter.com/gqNgMa8R59 – NHL (NHL) December 8, 2021

Bukhnevich gave his team the win in overtime.

This is a wrap! 🎬 Pavel Buchnevich finishes it for Tweet embed The winner is in overtime. pic.twitter.com/kFEfQdcsD0 – NHL (NHL) December 8, 2021

Nick Suzuki is among the greats (and Alex Galchenyuk) in custody.

Among the players who will appear for the first time with Tweet embed In the past 25 years, only two matches needed less than Nick Suzuki (154 GP) to score 100 points in their career: Saku Koivu (131 GP) and Michael Ryder (138 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDDTXQ pic.twitter.com/Q4ighxSpIl – NHL Public Relations (PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

An important field for Artemi Panarin, who joins the NHL elite.

Having not been drafted in 2010, Tweet embed (1-1-2) Exceed 500 points and join the elite list in the process.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDmizg pic.twitter.com/t53GqaT1SE – NHL Public Relations (PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

– that’s sweet.

– Today’s (quieter) schedule in the NHL: