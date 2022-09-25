Women’s World Championship | Canada joins the United States in the quarter-finals

(Sydney) After its American neighbor the day before, Canada validated its ticket to the Women’s Basketball World Cup quarter-finals on day three thanks to its huge success against Japan (70-56), the vice Olympic champion, Sunday in Sydney.

The Canadians, impressive since the start of the competition (3 wins by an average difference of more than 11 points), made the hole at the break (41-25) thanks to their superiority in the indoor sector, with Bridget Carlton (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Kayla Alexander (6 points, 11 rebounds) banquet.

The Japanese had only one success in Group B before finding France on Monday (two victories after beating Mali 74-59) in a repeat of the 2021 Olympics semi-finals (Japan’s victory 87-71).

Canada is almost certain to finish in one of the first two places to offer a seeded position in the quarter-finals, before finding Australia on Monday.

The host country had a second success, in front of Serbia (69-54), to get back into the race for qualification with two wins as well.

But he is worried about Beck Allen, his best player since the start of the tournament, with a damaged rib and could miss the end of the group stage according to coach Sandy Brundillo.

The Serbs (Najah) for their part should bounce back on Monday against Mali.

Saturday results group b Mali – France: 59-74

Australia – Serbia: 69-54

Japan and Canada: 56-70