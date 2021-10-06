Work has been suspended at the Palace de Granby

Bidding was recently opened on September 23. We learned the bad news that the project was worth $21 million [par la seule entreprise soumissionnaire] , explains Granby Deputy Mayor Jean-Luc Napier.

We’ve come to election period, and there’s going to be a new council, so we’ve seen ourselves too unwise, the current council, to say “we’re still sticking with 21 million”. Quote from:Jean-Luc Napier, Deputy Mayor of Granby

Work on the palace is eagerly awaited, as the performance hall has not been renovated since the early 1990s, and the city aims to modernize it, replacing its seats and carpets. The auditorium height difference should also be increased to allow spectators to better see the stage, and the exterior facade should be renovated.

The hall has been closed all fall for business and its employees have been laid off. Despite everything, the palace communications director said he understood the city council’s decision.

Of course there is a certain disappointment, because it is a project that raises a lot of enthusiasm. However, we are realistic, and see that the costs are enormous. Suspending the project and returning to it later, when conditions are good, makes sense for us. Quote from:Danny Girard, Director of Communications and Marketing at Palace de Granby

Priority for mayoral candidates

The four Granby mayoral candidates agree that palace renovations are necessary and will be a priority if elected.

I pledge to submit the file to the Ministry of Culture and at the federal level to obtain money so that a greater part of the restorations will be supported , refers to candidate Julie Bourdon.

I will bring in directions and visions, and with the city council, we will work together and find solutions to get the project done. , Jocelyn Dupuy supports.

We will reach out to a large number of bidders and inform them in the call for bids in order to find common ground Candidate Judd Al Kaabi argues.

You have to be creative and see how you can do this work at a lower cost. We should review, re-study, go back to our quote, simply put , finally thinks Michel Duchesneau.

While the room is closed, its team will internally reorganize its operations and organizational structure.

With information from Katie Laroche