(Riga, Latvia) Canada reached the quarter-finals of the World Hockey Championship when Germany beat Latvia 2-1 in normal time on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

Canada lost 3-2 to Finland earlier on Tuesday in a penalty shootout.

So the Maple Leaf got off to a poor start to the tournament, as the squad was beaten in the first three matches.

The Canadian clan finished fourth in Group Two with 10 points. The Kazakhs also collected 10 points, but the stalemate was in Canada’s favor.

The Americans, Finns and Germans also continued their journey, among the upcoming Group B clubs.

Canada has always reached the knockout stage of the World Championships or Olympic Games.

The Canadians face Russia in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The Russians occupied the first place in the first group.

Sweden, the Czechs and the Slovaks also took their place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maxime Comtua and Brandon Perry scored twice for Canada. Arttu Ruotsalainen scored the two goals for Finland, including an equalizer four minutes left.

Ruotsalainen was one of three players who beat Darcy Cumber on penalties. Canada beat Jussi Olkinuora twice.

“Finland is a good team and they responded very well in the second half,” said Adam Henrique, the Anaheim Dax striker. It is a pity that we lost our lead in the end and lost the penalty shootout. ”