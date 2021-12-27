World Juniors: Canada’s show of strength against the Czech Republic

The Czechs scored the goal three times without a response, to advance 3-1 early in the first half after Mason McTavish’s initial goal.

But those were the only moments of joy for the Czechs, who soon bowed their necks to Canadian authority. They finished the match with only 17 shots on goal, compared to 36 for the opponent.

It was Canada’s head coach Dave Cameron who appeared to wake up his forces by calling for play to be halted after the Czechs’ third win.

His decision immediately paid dividends, 23 seconds after play resumed.

Then Owen Power scored his first of three goals to move closer to a 3-2 lead.

Canada tied the match before the end of the first half with a shot from defender Donovan Sebrango.

In the second period, it was indiscipline that ended with the flooding of the Czech Republic.

Jacob Sidevi, Mihkal Hradke and Jan Misak each received a penalty within 68 seconds to give Canada a strong two-man game.

Owen Power seized the opportunity to score two more goals of the evening, becoming the first Canadian defender to score a hat-trick in World Juniors history.

The Buffalo Sabers were selected in the first round of 2021 (the first overall) player of the game for the winners. Stanislav Svozviel won the title in a lost cause.

I think the washing machines just found me Power explained. The guys did a good job giving me the disc in the right places to shoot. There were a lot of great players in this tournament so I had no idea I was the first to hit a triple. I am surprised. It is very special.

Olin Zellweger completed the mark in the third inning in another power game.

On the plus side, the players were playing well in defense Czech coach Karel Mlinke analyzed. They did what they were asked. On the other hand, lack of discipline is one of the reasons for our loss. Especially when two men were shortened.

Dylan Garand defended the cage for Canada. He finished his night with 14 saves on 17 shots. At the other end of the ice he stopped Jacob Malik with 30 rounds.

Five of the six Maple Leaf targets were the work of a defender.

David Jiricek, one of the top prospects in the upcoming NHL draft, did not finish the match due to injury.

On Tuesday, Canada will resume work against Austria.