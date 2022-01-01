WTA | Laila Fernandez is back on the field

Tennis fans in Quebec will be delighted to know that young Laval resident Leila Fernandez will be back on the court on January 2, during the tournament in Adelaide, Australia.

This tournament takes place two weeks before the Australian Open, which will be held from January 17-30. Fernandez, 24e World racket, she will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, 34e In the world in the first round.

Quebec has not played since October 12, when it lost to American Shelby Rogers in the round of 16 at Indian Wells. Then she announced that she would end her extraordinary 2021 season.

The 19-year-old won his first title in Monterrey in March. We will also remember, above all, his impressive journey to the US Open final. Quebec, the New York crowd, and the entire tennis world stunned Quebec by kicking three players out top 5, including the holder of four Grand Slam titles. She lost in the final to young Briton Emma Raducano.

Fernandez was named Tennis Canada Player of the Year, Player of the Year and Best Improved Player.