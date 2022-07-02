WWE SmackDown results July 1, 2022

WWE SmackDown Phoenix, Arizona

Commentators are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

– Tonight is WWE SmackDown, the blue show kicks off with commentators welcoming us. The participants in the Bank Ladder men’s money ladder match are already on the ramps in the ring, apart from Omos standing next to a ladder with the MVP.

Seth Rollins speaks first to welcome us to SmackDown. He tells us he can speak for every participant…he is cut short by Drew McIntyre who doesn’t want Rollins to speak for him. Same for Riddle. Seth Rollins takes the mic and says the best place to get the money is SummerSlam with the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar… he’s already done it!

Riddle Talks About Roman Reigns Money, But Sami Zayn Says It Won’t Happen! He’s in a MITB ladder match and he’s going to take the bag to leave with his bloodline. As long as he has the bag, Roman Reigns will be safe.

The MVP says there is a giant in the ring with them and they are clearly the favourite. Sheamus remembers that he already has cash against Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre stopped him and said he actually beat Brock Lesnar in 5 minutes and at Money in the Bank he would beat them all…hit The Miz music and get on stage. He remembers that the last time he had the bag, he cashed in on McIntyre! Ezekiel’s turn to get to the scene. He introduces himself and says he deserves to be the last entrant because he was supposed to have a qualifying match against Kevin Owens.

Happy Corbin arrives and says no one is as lucky as him in Las Vegas. Madcap Moss enters and tells Happy Corbin that he thinks they finished their jokes. He had already failed to get his money back, and he would never have a chance to do it again. It is there to take the last place.

The wrestlers all start talking at the same time, but Adam Pierce arrives on the scene and announces that a battle royale will take place between all the wrestlers in the ring.

royal battle

Participants: Seamus, Riddle, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Omos, Madcap Moss, Miz, Ezekiel

At the end of the match, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Sami Zayn remained. The latter is eliminated by Drew McIntyre and then Sheamus attempts to eliminate McIntyre but the two wrestlers find themselves near the ropes. Happy Corbin appears out of nowhere to take out Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Winner: Said Corbin



Behind the scenes, Corbin is happy after his win. Kayla Braxton asks him about his answer to Pat McAfee’s challenge. Corbin doesn’t answer…

– A video of the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Natalia was shown.

– Behind the scenes, Megan Morant with Natalia confirms that she will be the first person to click on Ronda Rousey during Money in the Bank. The only thing Rossi will be carrying is her 10-month-old.

New day entry. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods told us that last week everyone wanted to see a chunky dance. They were having a great time until the Viking invaders came and destroyed everything. Maybe they’re getting serious now… The Vikings invaders come to the ring. Xavier Woods hands his microphone to Ivar who wants to take it, but Woods lets go and a fight breaks out between the two teams. The Viking raiders end up having the upper hand on the new day.

– Behind the scenes, The Miz, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Ezekiel with Adam Pearce. The latter says Kevin Owens can’t wrestle, so all four will be in Fatal 4-Way tonight and the winner will take the last place in the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– Wrestlers in the ring for the next match. Before the bell rings, Becky Lynch arrives to sit at the commentary table.

6- Women’s Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Schutzi

At the end of the match, Liv Morgan made it to ObLIVion on Shotzi to give her team the victory.

Winners: Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka



– After the match, Becky Lynch quickly steps into the ring to perform an All Man-Handle Slam on Asuka and leaves with a stride!

Behind the scenes, Sonya Deville joins Adam Pearce. She criticizes her decision last week (by placing her in a handicap match). It was a mistake and Sonya Deville slapped him!

The Usos and Street Profits are in the ring with Kayla Braxton in the center to ask them questions. The first question asked of Usos: How afraid are they of losing titles and how afraid of Roman Reigns’ reaction if they lose? The Usos family wants to know why you ask if they are afraid. Do they look afraid? Bloodline runs all the shows! The Street Profits laugh and say Roman Reigns is running the show instead. Osos, they run a supermarket.

The second question to ask Street Profits: Have they lost their killer instincts and haven’t gotten on board after their recent PLE losses. You ask her “street earnings” where did you hear that? Maybe wrestling sites! They’ve had that killer instinct ever since they were in SmackDown, they’ve felt it when they were with The Usos. They respect the legacy of Usos, but aren’t ready for the hungry street profits. They will collect their securities in Money in the Bank.

The two teams face each other and steal the opposing team’s phrase.

– A video of Gunther has been shown.

– Max Dupree is in the ring introducing us to our first clients of the max male models! The first is mace who becomes ma.ce who walks us onto the stage. Now it’s time to introduce the second client: Mansour who became mån.sôr. The latter also introduces himself to audiences on the stage.

– Behind the scenes, Megan Morant with Ronda Rousey who tells us that Natalia is learning to count better because her baby is 9 months old. You will click on Natalia through Money in the Bank.

Maximum Male Models will be hosting their 2022 tennis collection next week at SmackDown.

4 killer modes

The winner will be in the men’s money ladder match in the bank.

Said Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Madcap Moss vs. Ezekiel

At the end of the match Happy Corbin made the end of his days on Ezekiel then wanted to pin, but Madcap Moss got back into the ring to send Corbin into the corner and then took the opportunity to pin Ezekiel and win.

Winner: Madcap Moss



– Show ends with commentators reminding the participants of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and celebrating Madcap Moss, while Pat McAfee makes fun of Happy Corbin.

Image credit: WWE



