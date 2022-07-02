Pictures | Vintage Burger King was found behind the wall of the mall

An antique Burger King was found behind a wall in a shopping center in Delaware, United States.

According to New Castle County authorities, the restaurant has been closed for more than a decade.

Screenshot / Newcastle County Government / Facebook

The most impressive thing is that the decoration at that time has been completely preserved.





The pink chairs, blue and white walls, chairs and tables are all in excellent condition.

Screenshot / Newcastle County Government / Facebook

The boxes were not emptied even before the restaurant closed. It was full when the place was discovered.

Screenshot / Newcastle County Government / Facebook

The news was first shared on Twitter, where the news quickly spread widely.

A picture of the restaurant spread across the web.

A perfectly intact antique Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was taken by Jonathan Pruitt in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J – Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

Seeing the scale of the news, the New Castle County government decided to show the place.

Hence, banquettes, soft drink machine and kitchen are now for rent. Whether it is to open a fast food chain again, or for a movie scene, it is possible to rent the place.