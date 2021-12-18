Tom Holland dressed as Spider-Man for the third time

With a 95% review rate and a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has already made US$114.2 million ($147 million Canadian) internationally even before its official release, according to Deadline. By some forecasts, he could raise between $130 and $150 million in his first weekend, the magazine claims. diverse.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Reveal the identity of the real Spider-Man

In this eighth superhero-focused feature film, we find Spider-Man as his identity is revealed after events related to his match with Mystério, played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Wanted by the government to kill a villain, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell so people forget that he’s the one hiding behind the Spider-Man mask; An act that results in the heroes being dumped into the multiverse, a group of alternate universes that they know nothing about and know nothing about.

First impressions of the film have so far been very positive in the American and Canadian media. the Globe and Mail talking about a movie Ridiculous , while CNN describes There is no place for home Like Unlimited fun designed for the big screen . For its part, the Washington Post This latest release placed it at number two in the Spider-Man movie lists, right after the animated movie Spider-Man inside the spider world (2018).

According to Eli Glasner of CBC, John Watts and his team were able to submit A hero closer to what its creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko originally imagined .

Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin

in a There is no place for homeIn the saga, Spider-Man faces the greatest gang of villains ever in a movie, with characters taken from the Marvel Multiverse, such as Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and the lizard (Rice Evans). ).

We also find Green Goblin, performed by Willem Dafoe. The 66-year-old actor accepted the role Spider Man In 2002, on one condition, you make your own stunts.

Doing these physical things was important to me. Actually the first thing I said to John [Watts] And [la productrice] Amy [Pascal]When I got to know the project, I didn’t want to make a quickie or show close-ups for a while, I wanted to be in the action. , he said in an interview with the Mulderville website earlier this week.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Tom Holland already hired for another trilogy

The film also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Hannibal Buress, Jacob Batalon, JK Simmons, and others. After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom have played Spider-Man in the past, Tom Holland looks good in the saddle to retain his role after There is no place for home.

In fact, the producer of the latest trilogy, Amy Pascal, who works at Sony, recently announced that the actor will be returning.

This isn’t the last movie we’ll do with Marvel She said in an interview with Fandango website on November 29. We’re gearing up for the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and Marvel. [En fait]We see it in the form of three films, and now we move on to the next three films.

Flexibility for Ontario ticket holders

As the Quebec government did on Thursday, the Ontario government again reduced the capacity of the performance halls to 50% of their full capacity, in order to prevent the re-emergence of a new wave of COVID-19 hitting the country.

But the President of Ontario, Doug Ford, has reassured Spider-Man fans who have pre-purchased their tickets.

This is because Mr. Ford’s latest regulations regarding indoor facilities that can accommodate more than 1,000 people do not require physical distance.

For multiplexing, this means that the room can be filled to more than 50% of its capacity, as long as the entire building complies with sanitary conditions.

In practice, a crowd of viewers Spider-Man: There is no room for home It can legally exceed 50% of its capacity, as long as the lesser-known movie shows shown in nearby theaters balance the scales.

With information from The Associated Press.