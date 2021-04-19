10 things to know on Monday

A Ugandan company collects banana branches to make biodegradable carpets. (Photo: 123RF)

10 things to know. Bitcoin, a beginner’s tapestry of bananas, could cause more pollution than entire countries, and the Paris public road is in disrepair: Here are 10 news to read on Monday, April 19, 2021.

1- A Ugandan startup that makes fabric with banana fibers, he tells us Reuters. Uganda produces a lot of bananas, and farmers usually leave the branches deserted after the harvest. TexFad collects it to produce biodegradable rugs and hair extensions. Canadian customers will get their first rug in June.

2- Cryptocurrency mining requires a very large amount of energy, as we know. The problem confirms CNN, Is that the current Bitcoin craze could have devastating long-term climate consequences. In China alone, the environmental footprint of mining factories can exceed the environmental footprint of entire countries such as Denmark or Ireland.

3- A high-ranking Japanese official admitted that the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics is still possible. The Japanese government secretary-general broke his party lines during an interview, saying that if the epidemic situation becomes too difficult, the Games should be canceled, according to a report. Japan Times. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23.

4- In Berlin, retrospective renters can be forced to pay rent thousands of dollars. Politico He explains that the German Constitutional Court lifted the rent freeze imposed on 90% of housing in the capital in 2019, a measure aimed at making rents affordable.

Beijing was hit by a third sandstorm in just five weeks. (Image: Getty Images)

5- Beijing was hit by a new sandstorm, the third in five weeks. Once again, pollution in the air has reached dangerous health levels. Watchman He notes that China is planting millions of trees along the border with Mongolia in an effort to counter the increasingly frequent weather phenomenon.

6- Paris has never been this dirty before, deplores Le Figaro. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is under increasing criticism for not interfering with the preservation of the streets of the City of Light. Parisians complain about litter in public places, of “hideous” street furniture and numerous potholes (on this last point, we tell ourselves it couldn’t be worse than it is in Montreal).

7- Hemp sales in Canada doubled in 2020 compared to the previous year, to 2.6 billion. Branch opening, improved online shopping and lower prices (in Ontario and British Columbia) contributed to the national enthusiasm. 60% growth is expected for 2021, he confirms Forbes.

8- In the United Kingdom, the interruption of BBC programming on April 9 due to the coverage of Prince Philip’s death did not satisfy many viewers. In fact, nearly 110,000 complaints were sent to British public television within a week, according to Straits Times. It seems that the British were unable to understand the last-minute cancellation of the popular series East End.

9- In Sydney, Australia, a man got scared when he spotted a live snake in his package of lettuce that he had just bought at the grocery store. News agency It states that the crawler in question is very poisonous, but fortunately no one has bitten. It reminds us of this story, closer to home, about a lady I found Live frog on pepper. Surprise!

10. Google Earth has undergone a major update and a new function, titled Timelapse, which allows you to see climate change in time lapse, from 1984 to 2020. Bank erosion, glaciers melt, and urban sprawl unfold within a few seconds. If we ignore the vague tone of Google video, we can still appreciate the importance of the tool, which can help raise awareness.

