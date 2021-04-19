My name is Insan, and the Cinemania Festival gave it to me

It is a jury made up specifically of actress Juliette Jocelyn, director Pascal Blunt, and actress Nahima Richie who chose to reward this movie. Strong and bright to The Francophone issues could not be more relevant and fundamental, for the sake of reconciliation and reflection that the subject proposes and through the theater, to the filmmaker’s beloved view of the region and, above all, to the memory. .

On November 13th My name is Human It was released online and in some open theaters in Canada.

Other winning films

A special mention was also given by the jury for the feature film If the wind fellWritten by Nora Martirosyan, which deals with the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

As for the New Rayonnement Award for Best Feature Film in Quebec or for Co-Production in Quebec, it was awarded to Night of KingsAnd the By Philip Lacot. This film was shown in the pre-opening period of the festival, which was held online this year due to the epidemic.

LandgravesDirected by Quebec Jean-Francois LeBlanc, it won the Best Short Film Award.

Cinemania officially wrapped up on Sunday, but award-winning films can be watched on its viewing platform until midnight on Tuesday.