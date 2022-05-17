12,000 customers affected by voluntary blackouts

Hydro-Québec will begin major repair work on Wednesday morning. This intervention will have the effect of depriving just over 12,000 customers on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula. Localities from Bercy to Saint-Maxime-de-Mont-Louis will be without electricity starting at 5 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Hydro-Québec spokeswoman Cynthia Rivard explains that the work is to fix an insulator at the Micmac substation in Chandler.

The device may be damaged by lightning or wind. If we had not intervened quickly and the situation had deteriorated, we would have been talking about more important work leading to interruptions of up to ten hours that we want to avoid at all costs. r, stands for Hydro-Quebec spokesperson.

Cynthia Revard estimates that the effects, Wednesday and Thursday, will be minor as the outages will be short-lived

Hydro-Québec advises people to turn off their electronic devices before going to bed.

If weather conditions do not allow teams to operate safely on Wednesday, work will be postponed by one day.

With information from Sylvie Obote