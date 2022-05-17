Le Web à Québec returns in person from 24 to 26 May | Isarta info

May 17 2022

The colorful and unique Web à Québec (WAQ), presented by Ubisoft, will return after two years of virtual existence. For the first time in its 11 years of existence, WAQ will be held in a brighter format, at the Terminal – Port of Québec from May 24-26. In addition to bringing together web professionals, the team of volunteers behind WAQ will provide more than 80 fun and enriching conferences and activities.

As usual, North America’s largest French-language digital event will fly above current web trends grouped around four thematic tracks:

Communication and Marketing

the design

development

cooperation

The Programming Committee is proud to welcome internationally renowned experts such as Pera Gilardi (Co-founder and former Executive Creative Director at Refinery29), Daniel Lamarie (Executive Vice President of the Board of Directors of Cirque du Soleil), John Belanger (President and CEO of Premier Tech), Ravi Bor (CEO and Head of the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies at KPMG and Founder of Heroes from Home), Tina Tully (Creative Director and Graphic Communication Designer) and Katie Martell (Owner of Rabble Rouser Productions).

For more information about the 2022 programme, visit: webaquebec.org/programming/2022

People on site, at the Terminal – Port of Quebec, will have an enriching experience with the various areas and activities that will be paid for by the partners. Thus, WAQ will offer the community popular happy hours, mouth-watering snacks and amazing activities that will entertain even the most enthusiastic of fun. The team always bears in mind the health measures in place, and will ensure a safe environment for all.

Students will be able to Participation for free in the virtual part of WAQ By providing evidence of education.

All tickets offered for WAQ include virtual access as well as the possibility of a 90-day replay.

WAQ’s notoriety is well established in my opinion. This gathering of experts, community partners and artisans on the Internet provides a fertile ground for the generation of ideas and the transfer of industrial innovation to our public administration. It is always the citizens and companies of Quebec who are the winners in this cooperation and these exchanges” Eric Kaer, Minister of Cyber ​​and Digital Security and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Personal Information