A unified national day in Montreal

Quebecers of all origins will have the opportunity to celebrate National Quebec Day in Montreal, which this year marks the return of the big parade on June 23 at the Place des Festivals.

All generations will be represented on stage under the slogan “I love my language”. Veterans Patrice Michaud, Michelle Bagliaro, Roxanne Bruno, Foki, Lee Luang, Alicia Moffett, Kathia Rock, Ariane Roy, Sarami and Jay Scott will be accompanied by Veterans.

Pierre-Yves Lourdes will be the master of the festivities, in a stage performance by Pierre Seguin that will include dancers and musicians to dazzle our eyes and ears.

PY is happy to participate in this “exchange” with the public. “We have great diversity on stage. This is Quebec today, it is changing, it is opening up, it has many shades and accents. Celebration is a very interesting exercise in meditation and expression.”

The National Day is specifically intended to be inclusive in the eyes of Eno rock singer Kathia, who has been trading for 25 years and who will also release her debut album on June 24. “Being able to sing in my language is really great, it’s a great opening. I say all the time: let’s hold hands, let’s listen to each other, let’s help each other to build a new page in our history,” she said.

For Patrice Michaud, it will indeed be a third National Day show in Montreal, which he described as a “privilege.” “The pressure is divided by the number of artists who find themselves on stage, and the fun is the opposite, it increases tenfold!”

FouKi and friend Jay Scott will certainly push the note about the success of “Copilote,” which they shared at a press conference Tuesday at Club Soda. For Foki, it’s his third Saint Jean while singing, while for Jay Scott, this is the first time he’s not partying with his Terrebonne gang. Alicia Moffitt, who usually sings in English, is happy with the idea of ​​revisiting the great French songs. She can even unveil her first Molière-language title, which she recently wrote. “I’ve never tried it before, it looks so good!”

Michel Bagliaro no longer counts the number of National Day shows he’s given over the years. “For me, it is very important that we keep it in French, Quebec. You have to give a taste of that to others too,” he said.

Those who missed the opportunity to gather at the Quartier des Spectacles will be able to follow the broadcast of the event on TV, June 24, starting at 8 pm, on TVA and ICI Télé, as well as on radio (96.9 CKOI, Rythme FM, CIME and Planète).

fixed procession

The French language will be highlighted in the static display, a major novelty for 2022. There will thus be no traditional presentation, as was the case from 1834 until the interruption caused by the pandemic. Instead, people will walk through eight immersive panels to appreciate words, whether through literature, songs, poetry, tales and legends, children’s songs, or theater. We also celebrate the centenary of the birth of former Prime Minister Rene Levesque.

This playful, idyllic and festive route will take place on the Boulevard de Maisonneuve Est, between Rue Sanguinet and Rue Saint-Dominique, from 23-25 ​​June.

feeling proud

All areas of the capital will also have a heart to celebrate, on June 23 and 24. About fifty family and inclusive activities will be organized. Also on Tuesday, we honored Michelle Bowes with the Artisan Prize, the organizer of National Day in Laurier Park for 10 years.

“National Day is also an occasion of pride. It is more inclusive, the cultural communities are very present now, they come, and they participate, it is contagious in a way. It is important to feel,” said Louise Harrell, who chaired the Quebec National Day Committee in Montreal for six years. By belonging, that is what we want to develop in Montreal.