13 families of the Sagueni family are still homeless

next day 1 Verse July, 13 families in Sagueni are still homeless. In Quebec, at least 600 families live in this situation, according to the Popular Action Front for Urban Redevelopment (FRAPRU).

La directrice du service à la clientèle à l’Office municipal d’habitation de Saguenay (OMH) confirme que 13 ménages en attente d’un logement n’ont toujours pas signé bail, mais précise que ces derniers ne se retrouvent pas à la rue althoug.

The majority of these people are with family. We prioritized those who really had nowhere to go. Other cases are still under review. Explains Arianne Villeneuve, in an interview with Jean-François Collomb this weekend in Téléjournal.

Ariane Villeneuve, Director of Customer Service at the Municipal Office of Residence de Saguignon Photo: Radio Canada / Jonathan Lammoth

Fortunately, the creation of the emergency relief service came just in time for Sagweni. Saguenay OMH has worked on nearly 50 emergency aid requests since May.

” I think we were able to manage a lot of needs using OMH and the housing available at MRC du Fjord. It is certainly true that nowadays it has become difficult to offer accommodation to our regular customers, as people who have experienced a disaster or who have been evacuated have become a priority. » – Quote from Ariane Villeneuve, Director of Customer Service at the Municipal Office of Residence de Saguignon