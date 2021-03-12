1st in Canada for Active Transportation: $ 400 million in federal funds

Ottawa – Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna said that for the first time, Canada will have an envelope specifically designated for active transport.

Thus, $ 400 million will be earmarked over five years for projects to develop bicycle or pedestrian paths or paths in natural settings, for example.

This amount will quadruple the amount spent during the past five years on such projects, because since 2015, approximately $ 130 million has been allocated to the completion of 126 projects.

The new envelope of $ 400 million is taken from the $ 14.9 billion that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month for eight-year funding for public transportation in Canada.

But the envelope will only be used for active transportation projects, after Minister McKenna specified in an interview with the Canadian press that these projects are part of public transportation. She explains that building a fleet of electric buses or building a light rail network, for example, is not suitable for all societies.

The Minister gives an example of Ottawa’s light rail network, which will reach nearly 80% of the population within five kilometers of their residence. Active transportation networks can be set up to help people reach stations without taking their cars.

In addition, Catherine McKenna is currently preparing an active National Relocation Strategy which will include, first, a phase of public consultation.