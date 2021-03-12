Endocrine Disorder Triggers: Concern about a new toxin in baby bottles

On Tuesday, 9 March, ANSES recommended that bisphenol B be defined as “a substance of great importance” in the European Reach Classification. In fact, the French Health Agency has estimated that this chemical compound, used in particular to manufacture baby bottles, has the same properties as BPA.

Adverse effects on the male reproductive system

ANSES even indicated in its warning that the endocrine properties of bisphenol B were “more pronounced” than those of bisphenol A. The latter is indeed considered Of great concern to the health authorities of the European Union. The French Agency based its conclusions on “available scientific data”.

According to ANSES, bisphenol B, for example, “causes adverse effects by alteration Male reproductive system“With a decrease in the daily production of sperm in particular.” It also stimulates Estrogen productionFemale hormones.

Dangerous effects on human health

ANSES warns that “Bisphenol B could thus have severe impacts on human health and could alter the stability of species in the environment”. By recommending classification of the substance in the SVHC category, the Health Agency hopes Limit its use, In particular as an alternative to bisphenol A.

On the other hand, the presence in a product of a substance of this class with a concentration greater than 0.1% obliges the manufacturer to: Inform the consumer. As a reminder, bisphenol A has been banned since 2011 in the manufacture of baby bottles in Europe.