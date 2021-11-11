2 friendly matches scheduled for Saturday



CRBTO and USBD are in the yellow and green list

As we mentioned in Wednesday’s edition, new coach Ammar Soueih requested two friendlies during this truce period in order to get to know his team better. The technical staff was in contact with various clubs in the region and reached an agreement with the managers of the Tizi Ouzou clubs, in this case, the youth of Tizi Ouzou and the United States of Beni Douala, for friendly matches. Both matches will take place on Saturday and will be played at 1He isNovember 1954. The first match against the Football Association will start at 1:00 pm, while the second match will be against the American Football Association team, Beni Douala, at 3:00 pm on the same day.

2 different team

The decision to schedule two matches on the same day and against teams from the lower divisions is made by the technical staff to allow everyone to play. As everyone knows, JS Kabylie has no less than 37 players this season. A very large number which poses a problem for the coach to launch his model team in the middle of the competition. Ammar Sweih and his assistants want to take advantage of these two friendlies to split the team in two and release two balanced teams. One team will face the youth of Tizi Ouzou at 1:00 pm and the second will face the American team Beni Douala at 3:00 pm.

Sweih wants to judge the state of each player’s appearance

These two friendly feuds against CRBTO and USBD will be very beneficial to JS Kabylie in this armistice period. A week before the resumption of the tournament and the home match against RCA, the Tunisian technician will have the opportunity to supervise all of his players and see them in action. Above all, he wants to get an accurate idea of ​​the shape state of each of his elements and test several tactical variables. The two games, also a godsend to fill in the gaps and prepare well for the upcoming events.



Clear the team for RCA and prepare the Royal Cheetahs

After 3 matches in the league, the formation of JS Kabylie did not record the slightest victory, contented with three draws against ES Setif at home, and O Médéa and NAHD on the road. RCA’s reception over the next day, which was in very poor shape at the start of the season, will be an occasion for the guys with a yard to start their success machine. Coach Souyah and his assistants want to take advantage of the two friendlies to clear the eleven who will face RCA as well as prepare for Eswatini’s trip to face the Royal Leopards, on November 28 and as part of the first leg of the final round of the tournament. CAF bis Cup group stage qualifiers.

NS.



Medane rejoins the group

Having missed his team’s last two games in a row against Olympique Media and NAHD due to an adductor muscle injury, attacking midfielder Yassine Maidan has made a full recovery. After undergoing rest and intensive care since October 29, the player first resumed alone before resuming as a group. He was present at the recovery session and practiced with the rest of the group without feeling any pain.



She works for RCA

According to a source from the technical staff, the number 10 of yellow and green is on its way to officially attack for the upcoming championship match against RCA. Coach Swaya should try next Saturday against CRBTO or USBD to see him in action and judge his abilities.

NS.



Aaron starts the race

For his part, striker Ali Haroun, who suffered a thigh muscle injury, has yet to prove upon his return to competition. And according to our sources, the player is doing much better and is proof, he started the race on Tuesday and is backed by the team’s physical coach. He will not be affected by Saturday’s two friendlies and if all goes well for him, he will be back in the squad on Sunday or Monday with a potential comeback against RCA.

MH