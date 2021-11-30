20 years later, Canada is still failing to achieve its goal of Francophone immigration

Commissioner Raymond Tyberg states that the initial goal for this goal was to increase or at least maintain 4.4% of the demographic weight of the French-speaking population living outside Quebec, taking into account the 2001 census data.

To achieve this goal, more than 75,000 French-speaking people in Canada should have been accepted outside of Quebec between 2008 and 2020, Raymond Tyberg asserts. He shows that this number corresponds to the size of an average Canadian city such as North Bay, Ontario or Medicine Hat in Alberta.

bone Even if the target were steadily reached since the initial 2008 deadline, this would not be enough to maintain the demographic weight of the French-speaking population outside Quebec, and even less to contribute to its growth , continues Commissioner Théberge.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada data cited in the report, more than 340,000 permanent residents were accepted into Canada in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic. Outside of Quebec, of the 300,000 permanent residents admitted, fewer than 10,000 were French-speaking, which equates to less than 3%.

The relative weight of the francophone is decreasing, affecting schools, services and the economy. It has an impact on the full development of our societies Raymond Tyberg added in an interview with Radio Canada.

Raymond Tyberg, Commissioner of Official Languages ​​of Canada (archive) Photo: Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

from irreparable damage According to FCFA

The President of the Federation of Canadian Francophone and Acadian Communities (FCFA), Lianne Roy, indicated that her organization is very pleased that the Office of the Commissioner for Official Languages ​​has prepared this report and almost 100% supported Conclusions do not surprise her.

The report shows the irreparable damage to our Francophone and Acadian societies since 2003 in terms of Francophone immigration. , cross.

Liane Roy is President of the Federation of Francophone and Acadian Communities in Canada. Photo: Radio Canada / Contribution

The FCFAFederation of Francophone and Akkadian Communities It is mentioned that the goal was jointly set by the government and the Francophone societies, But they never agreed to years of stagnation at less than 2% per year, with a historic low of 1.5% in 2015 . She qualified last year from Bird In matters of French-speaking immigration.

« Roughly 76,000 people, that’s a lot of French-speaking, a lot of people in our communities that can make a difference in the vitality of our areas, in terms of getting schools, getting places to care for children, getting all of these services. » – Quote from Lianne Roy, President of the Federation of Francophone and Acadian Communities (FCFA) of Canada

Ms. Roy points out that FCFAFederation of Francophone and Akkadian Communities He will conduct a demographic study to try to find a target that will allow the Francophone population to grow.

For us, it is very important to make sure that the next goal that will be set will take into account this irreparable damage, and will also be a goal of progress and growth and not just a goal of maintenance.

The FCFAFederation of Francophone and Akkadian Communities It asks the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, to immediately commit to significantly increasing levels of Francophone immigration outside Quebec from 2022 as well as adopting a reform target from 2023, after consulting the Francophone communities.

In addition, the FCFAFederation of Francophone and Akkadian Communities The government is asked to devise a policy that will restore the demographic weight to what it was in 2001, and promote the demographic growth of the Francophonie.

With information from Jeremy Bergeron