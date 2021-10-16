2000 people at the start of the Great March in Saguenay

In the Chicoutimi port area, there were about 2,000 demonstrators to set out at 7:30 p.m.

In total, more than 110,000 people were signed up to walk five kilometers over the weekend, either as part of 89 official activities across Quebec or on their own at home.

It is clear that the founder of the Grand Défi, Pierre Lavoie, was there in his home region. He said he was happy to participate.

Despite the rain, we are glad that people answered the call. Blueberries don’t surprise us. We resist. People have always been behind the action and hence given time for the weekend. This makes me so proud , he pointed out.

As it will be on Saturday and Sunday, the famous singer Baume Desjardins gave a performance before leaving.

Singer Boom Desjardins gave his greatest hits to the public, including Calvaire. Photo: Radio Canada / Mireilleshire

The mayor of Sagueni, Jose Neron, addressed the crowd, as did the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, André Laforest.

Dr. Olivier Gagnon, President of the Saguené-Lac-Saint-Jean University Physicians Association, thanked the people for being there in great numbers on behalf of the family physicians.

Furthermore, The Great March is being organized in partnership with the Fédération des Médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) in order to give family physicians additional tools to combat a sedentary lifestyle in their patients.

The rain did not cool the enthusiasm of the 2,000 infantrymen. Photo: Radio Canada / Mireilleshire

The October 2020 hypothetical version reached more than 236,000 pedestrians across Quebec, according to data in a press release.

On Saturday, the start of the Quebec Grand Prix will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the National Assembly. In Montreal, it all starts at the same time on Sunday at the Place des Festival.

With information from Mirai Shire