2021 Vodwa vote winner embodies science against Covid

– Vaudoa the year embodies science in the face of Covid With Giuseppe Pantaleo, director of the Immunology and Allergy Service at CHUV, readers of “24 Hours” praised the research and its hopes.

For readers of “24 Legacy,” Vodua’s character of the year is Professor F. Giuseppe Pantaleo, DrDirector sDepartment of Immunology and Allergy at CHUV. CHUV 2021 / Eric DeRoses

«I’m honored! And surprised at the same time. » At the end of the line, Giuseppe Pantaleo speaks in a voice that he must have used a lot this year. Quiet and reassuring, he asked the teacher a thousand times to teach vaccinations. energetic, he is also a passionate researcher, whose results led to an enhanced response against coval. Director sThe Department of Immunology and Allergy at CHUV Vodua General Title by readers «24 hours».