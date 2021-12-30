2021 Vodwa vote winner embodies science against Covid

Vaudoa the year embodies science in the face of Covid
With Giuseppe Pantaleo, director of the Immunology and Allergy Service at CHUV, readers of “24 Hours” praised the research and its hopes.
«I’m honored! And surprised at the same time. » At the end of the line, Giuseppe Pantaleo speaks in a voice that he must have used a lot this year. Quiet and reassuring, he asked the teacher a thousand times to teach vaccinations. energetic, he is also a passionate researcher, whose results led to an enhanced response against coval. Director sThe Department of Immunology and Allergy at CHUV Vodua General Title by readers «24 hours».
