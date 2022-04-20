$22 million from the federal government for long-term care facilities in New Brunswick

“All people in Canada should have access to the safe and quality health care they need and deserve,” Mr. Trudeau said. This agreement is good news for New Brunswickers, and we will continue to work with all provinces and territories to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in Canada, has the health care they deserve, including safe long-term care. »

The Prime Minister also presented some key actions proposed in Budget 2022: A plan to grow our economy and make life affordable From the federal government as well as other recently announced investments to support health care workers and improve access to quality health care for Canadians, especially seniors and people living in rural and remote communities.

These measures include: