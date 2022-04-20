$22 million from the federal government for long-term care facilities in New Brunswick

“All people in Canada should have access to the safe and quality health care they need and deserve,” Mr. Trudeau said. This agreement is good news for New Brunswickers, and we will continue to work with all provinces and territories to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in Canada, has the health care they deserve, including safe long-term care. »
The Prime Minister also presented some key actions proposed in Budget 2022: A plan to grow our economy and make life affordable From the federal government as well as other recently announced investments to support health care workers and improve access to quality health care for Canadians, especially seniors and people living in rural and remote communities.
These measures include:
- Reduce backlog in surgeries and medical procedures Proposing to provide provinces and territories with an additional $2 billion one-time payment through the Canada Health Transfer to ensure nurses and doctors have the resources they need to repair the damage done to our health system by the pandemic.
- Attracting more health workers to communities that need them most Increase the maximum amount of Canadian student loan forgiveness by 50% for nurses and doctors working in underserved rural or remote communities and expand the list of professionals eligible under the program.
- Help improve the quality of life for the elderly population in Canada investing in innovations in the aging and brain health sector through the Canadian Center on Aging and Brain Health; and Canadian Institutes of Health Research funding to support efforts to increase knowledge about dementia and brain health, improve treatment and outcomes for people with dementia, and assess and address the mental health implications for caregivers and different models of care.
- Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of Canadians Providing $140 million in funding over two years for Wellness Together Canada, so that the portal can continue to provide Canadians with mental health and wellness tools and services.
- Research the long-term impact of COVID-19 on Canadians and our healthcare system Provide $20 million over five years to support additional research.
