24 hours of environmental science

May 6 and 7 2022

© Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

On May 6 and 7, 2022, the largest science and technology event will be held in Quebec: the seventeenth edition of 24 Hours of Science and more. The event introduces the public to more than 300 activities throughout Quebec, many of which are held in Rimouski. The vast majority of activities are free.

On May 6, there will be a test night around the oceans at the Université du Québec à Rimouski and a stargazing session will be presented by the Club d’astronomie de Rimouski in the Parc Beauséjour Pavilion. On May 7, 2022, the “Discovery of St. Lawrence” will be held in Rimouski at Carrefour Rimouski as part of the 17th edition of Science for All, 24 Hours of Science and more.

The topic this year is the environment. More than 300 “science” and “techno” activities will be conducted throughout Quebec, in order to stimulate the scientific and technological spirit of everyone. The Saint Lawrence Discovery will be presented in collaboration with Technoscience Est-du-Québec, Ressources Aquatiques Québec, Québec-Océan, Rimouski Bird Observatory, Rimouski Marine Ornithology Laboratory, Quebec Maritime Network, Bas-Laurentian Forestry Association and Institut du maritime Québec, Lyne Morissette of M-Expertise Marine, The Astronomy Club in Rimouski, Simple Physics C and the St. Lawrence Education Group seen from the shore.

This is a great opportunity, according to the organizers, to dive into the wonderful world of St. Lawrence, live science experiments, watch seabirds, learn about fish, whales and shellfish, and even build a pirate ship as part of the regional finalists for the Beginner Genius Challenge. It will also be an opportunity, according to them, to discover Science Fair projects for primary school students in the region and to encourage the next generation of scientists.

The full program of the event is available at www.science24heures.com. The festival, organized by Science pour tous and recognized by UNESCO, is also part of the Science Odyssey, a pan-Canadian event presented by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).