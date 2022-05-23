“Boisbouscache” showing this Tuesday

The Vues du Québec Festival, which took place last month, has not said its last word yet and hosts director Jean-Claude Coulbois for a new evening at the Québec Cinema in partnership with the DOC-Cévennes, Lasalle Documentary Festival, Tuesday, May 24, 8:30pm, in Jeanette Ver.

the film BoisbouscacheThe Zone Under Influence, will take you back to the lands of Bas-Saint-Laurent to discover an exciting documentary on issues of access to land and the effects of special groups to match.

TNO (Unorganized Territory) Lac-Boisbouscache is a 150 square kilometer public forest located between Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada. This area inherited from the ancestors of the Malécite-de-Viger First Nation is today a common interest and, as the government declares, the public forest belongs to all Quebecers. Finally it’s all … soon it was said! Under the gaze of forest dwellers and users, the film paints a picture of an area long desired by private groups with diverse interests.

Boisbouscache It is a story of robbery from current business habits combined with the absence of any political will. Combining archive photos and testimonials from different stakeholders, Boisbouscache It is a useful and informative documentary for the rest of the world.

All programs, prices and schedules can be found on the association’s website www.lanouvelledimension.fr.

Medilibre Reporter: 06 66 11 76 97