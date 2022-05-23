entertainment

“Boisbouscache” showing this Tuesday

May 23, 2022
Tony Vaughn

The Vues du Québec Festival, which took place last month, has not said its last word yet and hosts director Jean-Claude Coulbois for a new evening at the Québec Cinema in partnership with the DOC-Cévennes, Lasalle Documentary Festival, Tuesday, May 24, 8:30pm, in Jeanette Ver.

the film BoisbouscacheThe Zone Under Influence, will take you back to the lands of Bas-Saint-Laurent to discover an exciting documentary on issues of access to land and the effects of special groups to match.

TNO (Unorganized Territory) Lac-Boisbouscache is a 150 square kilometer public forest located between Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada. This area inherited from the ancestors of the Malécite-de-Viger First Nation is today a common interest and, as the government declares, the public forest belongs to all Quebecers. Finally it’s all … soon it was said! Under the gaze of forest dwellers and users, the film paints a picture of an area long desired by private groups with diverse interests.

Boisbouscache It is a story of robbery from current business habits combined with the absence of any political will. Combining archive photos and testimonials from different stakeholders, Boisbouscache It is a useful and informative documentary for the rest of the world.

