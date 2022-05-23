National Hockey League Playoffs: Evander Kane scored a hat-trick. Oilers win Match 3 4-1 over Flame

Sunday, May 22, 2022. 10:54 pm

Edmonton – Evander Ken Score a hat trick in six minutes In the second half, the Edmonton Oilers crushed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to advance 2-1 in the Western semi-finals.

Kane raised his score of goals to 10 since the start of the qualifiers. He also scored a hat-trick in Game Three of the series against the Los Angeles Kings.

Evander Kane’s Natural Trick!

Zach Heyman Also hit the target oilers. Record in all series duels.

Leon Drysittel and Conor MacDavid were the catalysts for the Oilers, making four assists and three assists respectively. The two teams are top scorers in the playoffs: McDavid 23 points while Drystel has 19 goals. Their closest stalker is Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay Lightning, who has 15 points.

Mike Smith held 31 rounds in the win. However, he was the victim of strong scrutiny by Milan Lucic in the third period. The latter was expelled from the meeting because of his gesture.

Oliver Killington ended Smith’s closing hopes in less than five minutes with a set shot at the top of the net. His first goal in the playoff match was the only goal for the Flames team.

Jacob Markstrom, who was perfect in the first period – stopping 21 shots – eventually allowed four goals from 34 shots in two working periods. Dan Vladar was perfect in relief, stopping seven shots.

Alberta clubs will return to play Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. in Edmonton for Game 4. The series returns to Calgary on Thursday for Game 5.