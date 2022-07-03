3 New Deals to Grab for the Sale Period

Summer sales are running at full speed and Samsung is taking the opportunity to allow its customers to take advantage of attractive promotions to purchase the Galaxy S22.

Until Sunday July 3, 2022, the official Samsung Store is running Summer offers about the Galaxy S22 smartphone Korean phone giant. During this limited time, the Samsung online store is giving its customers the opportunity to take advantage of the free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless headphones and get 100 euros back when buying or renting a Galaxy S22.

In addition to these offers, it is possible to get 5% of the amount of the smartphone in reward points, 0% financing and free home delivery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is a smartphone that has a 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone also features an Exynos 2200 Octa-Core processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (depending on the desired version of the product), a 3700 mAh battery compatible with fast charging and Android 12 mobile operating system integrated with a user interface One UI. The image part of the smartphone consists of a 50 + 12 + 10 MP main sensor and a 10 MP front sensor.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes in a box with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a SIM eject key.

