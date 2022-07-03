Stops at 37 in Swiatek

London | Iga Swiatek’s winning streak is now over. The Polish lost two sets to Frenchman Alize Cornet, on Saturday, in the third round of Wimbledon.

Swiatek, who has won his last 37 games, fell 6-4, 6-2 to Cornet, who was in full possession. It was the longest winning streak in 32 years in women’s tennis.

“I have no words for what I just accomplished,” Cornet recalled in midfield. It reminds me of my record win in 2014 [contre Serena Williams].

“I think the position brings me luck. I am a huge fan of Iga, who is a leading ambassador of women’s tennis. This kind of match motivates me to the highest degree. I believed in my abilities.”

Therefore, Cornet qualifies for the knockout stages at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. She also reached this achievement at the Australian Open.

‘I am like good wine well aged,’ said Cornet, smiling. It is unreal. I have the best season of my career. The fire inside is still burning fiercely. »

Kyrgios has the last word

We expected an entertaining match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. This is what we got. Kyrgios had the last word to reach the round of 16.

The Australian defeated the Greek fourth seed 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7). He gave a great performance in a frenetic atmosphere.

Both players received warnings for their behavior during the game. Tsitsipas hit a ball noticeably in the spectators’ direction to show his frustration. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In the next round, Kyrgios will face American Brandon Nakashima, who scored an easy victory over Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (6-4, 6-4, 6-1).

Other results

In other matches, Rafael Nadal made short work with Italian Lorenzo Sonego (6-1, 6-2, 6-4). He became the seventh player aged 36 or over to reach the knockout stage at Wimbledon.

Among the women, in addition to the sudden defeat of Swatik, two favorites saw the end of their journey. American Coco Gauff (11) lost to compatriot Amanda Anisimova (7-6, 2-6, 1-6).

After that, Jessica Pegula (8) was surprised by the Croatian Petra Martic, the 80th racket in the world (6-2, 7-6).