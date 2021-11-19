$30,000 fine for ITA-CAN Demolition

The company was incorporated in Henryville, ITA-CAN Démolition inc. She was convicted on September 23 of violating the Environmental Quality Act for events that occurred in 2019. She was fined $30,000 in addition to various costs.

This is the first time Henryville has been indicted under the Environmental Quality Act. The facts it was accused of date from May 29 to August 4, 2019 as well as to August 13, 2019. The company failed to take the necessary measures to ensure the storage and handling of the remaining materials deposited on its land. or disposed of in an authorized location.

We are talking about construction, renovation and demolition waste, including plastic, wood and other materials such as aluminum or carpet. The Department of the Environment, which issued five non-compliance notices to the company between 2016 and 2019, conducted a thorough investigation into the matter after multiple fires at 399 Route 133 in the summer of 2019.

One of them made the headlines on July 28, 2019 for its importance. About fifty firefighters were called to the scene and faced the flames for twelve hours. The Public Security and the Ministry of Environment, in addition to the urgent environment, acted in the face of the danger that threatens the residents of the region and the environment.

About two weeks later, after a new incident occurred, management obtained a temporary injunction allowing the company to cease operations for ten days.

$30,000

In its ruling, the court ordered the company to incur two fines of $15,000 each in addition to paying the prosecution costs incurred by the department, an additional $1,500. Thus, the total amount of the bill amounts to $31,500, to which ultimately legal and contribution costs are added, however, are not quantified in government communications.

The Department states that citizens may report any action or gesture that may affect environmental quality to the nearest Department of State regional office or directly by calling 1866 694-5454 1. A process many Henryville citizens also followed in their ITA-CAN Demolition file. A record of convictions dating back to 2011 is available online at www.registres.environnement.gouv.qc.ca.