31st Indigenous Presence Festival: Film Awards winners revealed

31NS Sunday’s Original Presence Festival presented its annual Awards, which honor original films and videos that have featured during this cycle, which are set to end August 11.

The first Teueikan Prize, recognizing the creativity of original filmmakers and videographers, was awarded to Brazilian Luiz Bolognesi for his work To the last forest, which tells about the life of the Yanomami community and their struggle to preserve their environment.

The second prize in this category went to Maya Da Rin for the feature film Fever which was shown for the first time during the festival. This novel revolves around the story of a citizen who left his village to work in the port of Manaus, Brazil.

Producer Viviana Gomez Echevery won the award for Best Picture Direction in the Creativity category for a documentary film. Between fire and water.

The first Rigoberta Menchu ​​Award in the Society category went to the film What happened to the bees?, a Mexican documentary by Adriana Otero and Robin Canul that highlights the mobilization of the Mayan communities of Campeche against Monsanto’s practices.

Another finalist for this award is a Canadian documentary Atagotaluk Written by Carol Konuk, which tells the story of an Inuit woman who survived a famine.

The APTN Award, dedicated to an Aboriginal film director of the year, went to Kim O’bomsawin for his film Josephine Bacon: My name is Human. Special mention was made of Tracey Deer for beans.

The International Emerging Indigenous Film Main Award was awarded to Canadian film Haudenosaunee boat trip By Roxann Whitebean while special mention went to Alexandra Lazarowich for Lake.

In the Best Documentary category, the award was given to Peruvian Roberto de la Puente for his film Cursed Quchiwato And a special reference to American Ciara Lacey for out of country.

The film won the award for Best Canadian Short Film nadoo by Garrett Twoyoungmen while Liliu Written by Jeremiah Touamiti won Best International Short Film.

And so the rivers appeared By Miguel Araoz Cartagena won the award for Best Animated Feature.