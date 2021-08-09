“Marseille” with Cad Mourad and Patrick Boussou: the story of the film broadcast by France 3 tonight (Monday, August 9, 2021)



"Marseille" with Cad Mourad and Patrick Bosseau



“Marseille” with Cad Mourad and Patrick Boussou: the story

Faced with the insistence of his brother Joseph, whom he has not seen for 25 years, Paulo decides to give up his quiet and harmonious life in Canada for a few days, returning to Marseille next to his injured father. So he left, his son under his arm, determined not to stay in this city from which he had fled, years before, after a tragedy. He does not imagine that the rediscovered affection of his family, his romantic encounter with a young woman, the joyful and simple solidarity of Marseilles would reconcile him to this city from which he did not want to leave … Marseille.

Pour

Cad Murad, Vinantino Fentini, Judith Zein, Anne Charrier, Julien Boisselier, Louis de Lincosaiing, Philippe Lefevre and Mathieu Midian. To see France or see it again this evening 3

If you get impatient, (re)discover your movie trailer…



Marseille is a city like no other “Marseille” with Cad Mourad and Patrick Boussou, tomorrow at 21.05! pic.twitter.com/6IG5bnDmcM – France 3 (@France3tv) August 8, 2021

"Marseille" you will see or be seen again this evening on France 3

