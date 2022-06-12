420 watts of consumption for the RTX 4080, the Ryzen 7000 is 35% more efficient, and the Loongson CPUs are as fast as Zen 3, this is the WE take

AMD’s Ryzen 7000s will benefit from an 8-10% increase in IPC, for 35% more performance. Chinese Loongson processors will approach Zen 3 performance. Finally, the future GeForce RTX 4080 and 4060 will be power-intensive.

Another big week, especially interesting in terms of IT and new technologies. The release of next generations of AMD processors and graphics cards (AMD and NVIDIA) is gradually approaching, so information and rumors about these products are becoming more and more numerous, which pleases us.

AMD Zen 4: Ryzen 7000 is 35% more efficient than Zen 3

during the Financial Analyst DayAMD has provided some additional information regarding the upcoming Ryzen processors. If we already know that the single-core fragrances of Ryzen 7000 (recently ‘unchecked’) It will increase by 15% With this new architecture, we know that the number of IPCs will increase by 8% to 10% and the overall performance will increase by 35%. The layer of icing on the cake, the manufacturer could have improved energy efficiency, with a 25% increase in performance per watt from Ryzen 7000 compared to the previous generation.

Credit: AMD

AMD Ryzen Roadmap: Granite Ridge, Strix Point (Zen 5), and Phoenix Point (Zen 4) by 2024

But fortunately, AMD does not rest on its laurels and continues to work on future CPU architectures: the Chinese manufacturer BLX IC Design is already aiming Zen 3 performance with next generation Loongson processors. 3C6000 (16 cores) and 3D6000 (32 cores) will achieve a similar number of IPCs as EPYC chips and AMD Ryzen with Zen 3. However, the frequencies will be lower, but a lot can still change between now and its scheduled launch in 2023 or 2024.

Consumption Increases With GeForce RTX 4000 Series

Finally, the NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4000 series will be rather power-hungry The GeForce RTX 4060 draws as much as the GeForce RTX 3070, which is 220 watts of TDP. TDPs for RTX 4080 and RTX-4090 It will reach 420 watts and 450 watts respectively, while we were previously talking about 450 watts and 600 watts. In absolute terms, and even if some assumed values ​​have been tweaked down recently, this new generation of GeForce graphics cards could really make life tough for your power supply.

The increase in the consumption of computer components: a blessing for some and a concern for others