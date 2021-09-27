519 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

Quebec has reported 519 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 408,462 infected and 11,356 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 719 injuries and two deaths.

Status in Quebec as of September 27, 2021

408462 infected people (+519)

11,356 deaths (-)

298 people were hospitalized (+2)

25 new entries



23 new releases

95 people in intensive care (+5)

8 new entries



3 new releases

The number of samples taken was 22259, bringing the total to 12382792

7,746 doses have been added, or 7,387 in the last 24 hours for a total of 12,860,606 doses received in Quebec

Outside Quebec, a total of 182,675 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,043,281 doses received by Quebec residents.

Status report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 4068

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 11248

Capitale-Nationale: 33893

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.832

Estri: 16329

Montreal: 144,390

Ottaway: 13660

Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1231

North Shore: 609

Northern Quebec: 136

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2144

Chodier Appalachian: 20534

Laval: 746 35

Lanudiere: 26452

Laurentides: 23889

Montreal: 56339

Nonavik: 50

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142

Outside Quebec: 746

Area to be selected: 4

Total: 408,462 confirmed cases

Deaths by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 54

Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 271

Capitale-Nationale: 1121

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 565

Estri: 357

Montreal: 4797

Ottaway: 220

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9

North Shore: 4

Northern Quebec: 0

Gasbeh – Magdalene Islands: 47

Chodier Appalachian: 370

Laval: 932

Lanudiere: 518

Laurentides: 515

Montreal: 1571

Nunavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 5

Outside Quebec: 0

Area to be selected: 0

Total: 11,356 deaths

