519 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

September 27, 2021
Maria Gill

Quebec has reported 519 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 408,462 infected and 11,356 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 719 injuries and two deaths.

Status in Quebec as of September 27, 2021

  • 408462 infected people (+519)
  • 11,356 deaths (-)
  • 298 people were hospitalized (+2)
    • 25 new entries
    • 23 new releases
  • 95 people in intensive care (+5)
    • 8 new entries
    • 3 new releases
  • The number of samples taken was 22259, bringing the total to 12382792
  • 7,746 doses have been added, or 7,387 in the last 24 hours for a total of 12,860,606 doses received in Quebec
  • Outside Quebec, a total of 182,675 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,043,281 doses received by Quebec residents.
Status report by region

  • Bass Saint Laurent: 4068
  • Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 11248
  • Capitale-Nationale: 33893
  • Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.832
  • Estri: 16329
  • Montreal: 144,390
  • Ottaway: 13660
  • Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1231
  • North Shore: 609
  • Northern Quebec: 136
  • Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2144
  • Chodier Appalachian: 20534
  • Laval: 746 35
  • Lanudiere: 26452
  • Laurentides: 23889
  • Montreal: 56339
  • Nonavik: 50
  • Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142
  • Outside Quebec: 746
  • Area to be selected: 4
  • Total: 408,462 confirmed cases

Deaths by region

  • Bass Saint Laurent: 54
  • Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 271
  • Capitale-Nationale: 1121
  • Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 565
  • Estri: 357
  • Montreal: 4797
  • Ottaway: 220
  • Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
  • North Shore: 4
  • Northern Quebec: 0
  • Gasbeh – Magdalene Islands: 47
  • Chodier Appalachian: 370
  • Laval: 932
  • Lanudiere: 518
  • Laurentides: 515
  • Montreal: 1571
  • Nunavik: 0
  • Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 5
  • Outside Quebec: 0
  • Area to be selected: 0
  • Total: 11,356 deaths
