519 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec

Quebec has reported 519 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 408,462 infected and 11,356 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
• Read also: Vaccinating health workers: a medical note to get around the obligation
• Read also: Nurses’ bonuses: other workers under rebellion pressure
Yesterday, the governorate recorded 719 injuries and two deaths.
Status in Quebec as of September 27, 2021
- 408462 infected people (+519)
- 11,356 deaths (-)
- 298 people were hospitalized (+2)
- 25 new entries
- 23 new releases
- 95 people in intensive care (+5)
- 8 new entries
- 3 new releases
- The number of samples taken was 22259, bringing the total to 12382792
- 7,746 doses have been added, or 7,387 in the last 24 hours for a total of 12,860,606 doses received in Quebec
- Outside Quebec, a total of 182,675 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 12,043,281 doses received by Quebec residents.
- Listen to journalist Alexandre Dube with Benoit Dutrezac on QUB Radio:
Status report by region
- Bass Saint Laurent: 4068
- Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: 11248
- Capitale-Nationale: 33893
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 16.832
- Estri: 16329
- Montreal: 144,390
- Ottaway: 13660
- Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1231
- North Shore: 609
- Northern Quebec: 136
- Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2144
- Chodier Appalachian: 20534
- Laval: 746 35
- Lanudiere: 26452
- Laurentides: 23889
- Montreal: 56339
- Nonavik: 50
- Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 142
- Outside Quebec: 746
- Area to be selected: 4
- Total: 408,462 confirmed cases
Deaths by region
- Bass Saint Laurent: 54
- Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 271
- Capitale-Nationale: 1121
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 565
- Estri: 357
- Montreal: 4797
- Ottaway: 220
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
- North Shore: 4
- Northern Quebec: 0
- Gasbeh – Magdalene Islands: 47
- Chodier Appalachian: 370
- Laval: 932
- Lanudiere: 518
- Laurentides: 515
- Montreal: 1571
- Nunavik: 0
- Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 5
- Outside Quebec: 0
- Area to be selected: 0
- Total: 11,356 deaths
also to see
“Subtly charming problem solver. Extreme tv enthusiast. Web scholar. Evil beer expert. Music nerd. Food junkie.”