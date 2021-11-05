690 households in the Basque Country connected to high-speed internet by September 2022

District municipalities MRCProvincial District Municipality She felt forgotten after being excluded from advertisements made by Videotron this summer, which wanted to connect 5,300 homes in Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Thus, 690 homes in the municipalities of Sainte-Françoise, Sainte-Rita, Saint-Guy, Saint-Jean-de-Dieu, Saint-Clément and Saint-Médard will be connected to the high-speed network.

Federal Minister for National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les-les-de-la-Madeleine, Diane Lebouthillier, Parliamentary Assistant to the Prime Minister of Quebec Gilles Bellanger, Member of Parliament for Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata, Denis Tardiff, as well as Vice President Johanne Hinse, Programming and Community Relations at Cogeco Connexion, made the announcement Thursday via a press release.

Cogeco will receive $6.3 million to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services.

wallets MRCProvincial District Municipality A Basque, Bertin Dennis claims to have negotiated with levels of government to win their case.

We have had to contact the Prime Minister’s office in recent months. […] We had to be noticed and made sure that we were taken into account and that there was a solution to our situation. I think that caused things , He said.

Governor of the MRC des Basques Bertin Denis (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada

I would like to tell you that we are in the best of all possible worlds, everyone is happy. Quote from:Bertin Denis, President of the Basque Country Red Cross Council

For maple syrup producers, this would be greatly appreciated. , evokes from the start Eric Blanchard, mayor of Saint Clement where 98 households do not have high-speed internet, that is, at least a third of the population. According to Mr Blanchard, Cogeco assured him that the prices would be identical to those offered everywhere in Quebec.

This money comes from the Operation High Speed ​​Canada-Quebec Program. The goal is to enhance access to telemedicine, distance education, entertainment, online sales and telework, among others.

The press release states that Cogeco It is currently taking an inventory of the outbreak in MRCProvincial District Municipality Basques who are still unable to access a high-speed connection .

In collaboration with Fabienne Tercaefs