88 new cases in Quebec

Quebec has reported 88 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 374,406 infected and 11,202 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Yesterday, the governorate recorded 96 injuries and four deaths.
Daily reports on epidemic data in Quebec will only be released from Monday to Friday.
Status in Quebec as of June 24, 2021
– 374,318 infected people (+88)
– 11,202 deaths (-)
– 135 people were hospitalized (-8)
– 40 people in intensive care (+2)
– The samples taken amounted to 20,320 samples, bringing the total to 1,065,848 samples
– 68,155 doses have been added, or 65,578 in the last 24 hours for a total of 7,761,010 doses received in Quebec
Outside Quebec, a total of 20,340 doses have been administered
Variants
Quebec has 7,880 cases of variants, according to the latest numbers from INSPQ
Status report by region
Bass Saint Laurent: 3954 (+3)
Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: 11,010 (+1)
Capital-National: 32750 (+1)
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 15176 (+2)
Estri: 14880 (+1)
Montreal: 132520 (+30)
Ottaway: 12472 (+16)
Appitetype-Tmiscaming: 1145 (-)
North Shore: 574 (-)
Nord de Quebec: 109 (-)
Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2061 (-)
Chaudière-Appalaches: 19260 (+2)
Laval: 563 31 (+7)
Lanudiere: 24008 (+8)
Laurentides: 20,969 (+5)
Montreal: 51316 (+8)
Nunavic: 47 (-)
Teres Chris de la Bye James: 119 (-)
Outside Quebec: 465 (+4)
Area to be selected: 4 (-)
Total: 374,406 confirmed cases
Mortality report by region
Bass Saint Laurent: 51
Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 270
Capital National: 1115
Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 525
Estri: 351
Montreal: 4764
Ottaway: 214
Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
North Shore: 4
Northern Quebec: 0
Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 46
Schuyder Appalachian: 358
Laval: 913
Lanudiere: 516
Laurentides: 509
Montreal: 1554
Nunavik: 0
Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 3
Outside Quebec: 0
Area to be selected: 0
Total: 11,202 deaths