88 new cases in Quebec

Quebec has reported 88 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 374,406 infected and 11,202 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 96 injuries and four deaths.

Daily reports on epidemic data in Quebec will only be released from Monday to Friday.

Starting tomorrow, to give teams a break this summer, MSSS will no longer publish daily data on fds and holidays. Cases, hospital and vaccination will be accessed in the open data. A brief press release will be issued on Monday. https://t.co/KNUK6m https://t.co/Kk5ocIBqVp – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) 25 June 2021

Status in Quebec as of June 24, 2021

– 374,318 infected people (+88)

– 11,202 deaths (-)

– 135 people were hospitalized (-8)

– 40 people in intensive care (+2)

– The samples taken amounted to 20,320 samples, bringing the total to 1,065,848 samples

– 68,155 doses have been added, or 65,578 in the last 24 hours for a total of 7,761,010 doses received in Quebec

Outside Quebec, a total of 20,340 doses have been administered

Variants

Quebec has 7,880 cases of variants, according to the latest numbers from INSPQ

Status report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 3954 (+3)

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: 11,010 (+1)

Capital-National: 32750 (+1)

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 15176 (+2)

Estri: 14880 (+1)

Montreal: 132520 (+30)

Ottaway: 12472 (+16)

Appitetype-Tmiscaming: 1145 (-)

North Shore: 574 (-)

Nord de Quebec: 109 (-)

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2061 (-)

Chaudière-Appalaches: 19260 (+2)

Laval: 563 31 (+7)

Lanudiere: 24008 (+8)

Laurentides: 20,969 (+5)

Montreal: 51316 (+8)

Nunavic: 47 (-)

Teres Chris de la Bye James: 119 (-)

Outside Quebec: 465 (+4)

Area to be selected: 4 (-)

Total: 374,406 confirmed cases

Mortality report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 51

Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 270

Capital National: 1115

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 525

Estri: 351

Montreal: 4764

Ottaway: 214

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9

North Shore: 4

Northern Quebec: 0

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 46

Schuyder Appalachian: 358

Laval: 913

Lanudiere: 516

Laurentides: 509

Montreal: 1554

Nunavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 3

Outside Quebec: 0

Area to be selected: 0

Total: 11,202 deaths