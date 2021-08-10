$952,030 for Healthy Communities

16 organizations received funding during the first cycle

© Image courtesy of L’Express Montcalm Josée Girard, CEO of Philanthropie Lanaudière.

As part of the Canadian Healthy Communities Initiative (CCHI) first funding cycle, regional pole Philanthropie Lanaudière, Fondation communautaire des Laurentides and Philanthropie de l’Outaouais announced $380,812 in funding to support 16 organizations. The regional axis covers the territory of three administrative regions: Lanaudière, Laurentians and Outaouais.

With a $31 million envelope for the Healthy Communities Initiative across Canada, the Government of Canada is working with Canadian community institutions to build safer spaces and ensure a better quality of life for people in Canada. -19. The initiative is designed to fund eligible projects under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

The past year will have demonstrated the importance of strong and resilient communities. The government realized this by creating the Canadian Health Communities Initiative (CCSI). Funded projects in the areas of Philanthropie Lanaudière, Fondation communautaire des Laurentides and Philanthropie de l’Outaouais will strengthen the bonds that unite communities.

Below is the list of organizations supported in Lanaudière:

Redevelopment of the old mill district, Sainte-Émélie-de-l’Énergie

Jolimont Injured Workers Association, Rawdon

Association for the Visually Impaired in Lanaudière, Mascouche

Municipality of Saint Julian, Boisé-du-Parc nutrient forest, Saint Julian

By providing funding from $5,000 to $250,000 for each of the above organizations, the Healthy Communities Initiative aims to support local efforts to develop small-scale infrastructure solutions and programs or services for communities across Canada. Whether it’s temporary bike paths, community parks, art facilities, Wi-Fi hotspots, or other programs and services, Canadians want to be able to work, play and study in safe communities. Vibrant and inclusive.

In addition, the Regional Pole had a total envelope of $952,030.00 to support projects for the first and second ICCS funding cycles, and the first funding cycle would allow 40% of this envelope to be paid, to discover the results of the first selection, https://communityfoundations.ca/fr/chci-results-r1/

The second round of funding ended on June 25, 2021. The organizations selected by the selection committee by region will be announced on September 16.

Under the applicable laws of Quebec, any municipality or any public body selected for funding is subject to the law relating to the Ministry of the Executive Council. Applicants can submit their applications without permission. Successful applicants must obtain independent permission before funding can be released.