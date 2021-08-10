Kabylia is waiting for its 28th title

It’s a big day after several weeks of waiting: Tonight the League Cup final between JS Kabylie and NCM will take place at the Olympic Stadium on July 5th at 7pm. A battle that promises to be tough between the two teams.

JS Kabylie, who had an excellent performance in the Confederation Cup before losing the final to Raja Casablanca, wants to unite and offer its fans the League Cup title. NC Magra wants to make history by winning its first national title. The Lions of Scrolls, who have stunned observers with their quality of play this season, put in a perfect performance, beating NAHD, USB and WAT before crossing swords with Team Magra, who also managed to keep CSC, JSS, CRB and USMA out of their way. The match is expected to be difficult for the two teams who know each other well after facing each other twice in the league this season. In the first leg, JS Kabylie lost to Magra with a score of 1 to 0, and in the second leg they won with the same score from 1 to 0 by 1.He is-November.

JS Kabylie favorites on paper

JS Kabylie leaves with a preference for predictions on paper. The team, which had an excellent trajectory in reaching the CAF Cup final, ranks fifthNS place en championnat, contrairement au NC Magra qui n’a toujours pas assuré son maintien en Ligue 1. La JSK cherchera absolument à faire ouublier à ses supporters la finale de la coupe de la CAF perdue face au Raja de la pour terminer la saison Casablanca avec Title. Coach Denis Lavigne dreams of winning a title and ends well because he is the architect of the premier Kabyle season. However, the reality on the ground will be very different because NC Magra on the contrary, will do everything in its power to put Ben Sayah and his comrades in trouble.

Lavan and the players promise the cup

After missing the African dream of the CAF Cup and presenting it to the club 8NS Star and coach Denis Lavang and his men do not want to revive the scenario of Cotonou and the disappointment of the final lost by Raja Casablanca. To that end, they are determined to start tonight’s match strong and win this title. JS Kabylie’s last title dates back to 2011, when it defeated USM Alger in the Algerian Cup final, with a 1-0 goal, signed by Fares Hemiti. Since then, JS Kabylie has not tasted the joy of titles and Kabylie fans are dreaming of returning to the crown this season. Ben Charifa & Co, realizing the importance of dedicating the title to the general audience of JS Kabylie, promised to give everything on the field to give them joy at the end of the match and return to Tizi Ouzou with the Cup of the Tournament. league.