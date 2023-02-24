A 3,500-year-old bear mummy has been found in Siberian permafrost

“This discovery is unique: the complete carcass of a prehistoric brown bear,” he said. Reuters Maxim Chbrasov of Northeastern Federal University in Yakutsk.

Extreme temperatures in the region have helped preserve the bear’s soft tissues for 3,460 years. So are the remains of the last food the animal ate: bird feathers and plants. According to the description, the bear is 1.55 meters tall and weighs about 78 kilograms.

“For the first time ever, an animal carcass with soft tissues has reached the hands of scientists. Thus we have the opportunity to examine its internal organs and its brain,” Zebrasov describes.

Oldest DNA reveals a 2-million-year-old lost world. It was warm in the arctic Science and schools

The scientist added, “The genetic analysis showed us that the bear does not differ in terms of mitochondrial DNA from the modern bear from northeastern Russia – Yakutsk and Chukotka.”

How did you get to the island?

According to him, the bear was two to three years old and died of a spinal injury. It is unclear how she got to the island, now separated from the mainland by a fifty-kilometer strait. Perhaps you crossed the ice, or swam across it, or the island was part of the mainland at that time.

The study says that the melting of Arctic soil that should never have melted threatens the entire world Science and schools

The Russian Far East has produced many mummies of prehistoric animals in recent years. The findings have also aided the thawing of permanently frozen soil, called permafrost, due to climate change. See also Canada will play for an Olympic ticket

In recent years, researchers have discovered mammoths, woolly rhinos, and cave lion cubs there.

As if asleep. The Siberian lion is one of the best preserved animals of the Ice Age Science and schools