A $ 4 million investment: weather radar on Apica Mountain

Environment and Climate Change Canada plans to build a weather radar on Mount Apica by March 2023. It will replace the radar of Lake Castor in the Phalen Mountains, which has served the area since 1999.

This project is part of a series of federal government investments aimed at modernizing and replacing all old weather forecasting infrastructure by 2024.

So Canada will pump in the Department of Environment and Climate Change $ 131.4 million to purchase, install, and repair 33 radars across the country, including five in Quebec. The contract was awarded to Leonardo, an Italian company specializing in space, defense and security.

“This initiative will better educate Canadians about changing weather, water and climate conditions and give them more time to take action to find safety and protect their families and property from harsh weather conditions. The effects of severe weather,” the ministry explains publicly. Notice.

The first weather radar produced by the project was established in 2018 in Plainville.

This allows for a 3D scan of the atmosphere to be conducted every six minutes instead of ten. It also offers a range of 240 km, which is twice that of older radars.

Lake Castor

As for the Lac Castor radar, located north of San Fulgence, it will be separated from the network by the Canadian Weather Service.

The new Mount Apica radar will have a height of 38.2 meters, including the lightning rod, and will include a ball containing the antenna (radom), diameter of 11.8 meters, in addition to an open steel lattice tower of 25 meters.

Public consultations are scheduled. Citizens can now refer their questions or concerns to the Canadian Weather Radar Replacement Program.

Remember, a weather station is already operating on the summit of Mount Apica. It was established in 1952 by the Canadian Armed Forces and also used by the Canada Weather Service. It stopped operating in 1990.