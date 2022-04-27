A Complete Guide on Mortgage Refinancing Requirements in Canada

To refinance your mortgage, you will need to adhere to the terms and conditions outlined by your lender. The process may feel overwhelming to some. However, by taking the time to think things through, you should be able to complete the process without much effort.

When you refinance your mortgage, you will essentially be replacing your existing mortgage with another mortgage, ideally one with better terms and conditions, like a lower interest rate. Read below for our complete guide on mortgage refinancing requirements in Canada.

How to Refinance a Mortgage in Canada

You need to determine if mortgage refinancing is the best course of action. It may be the ideal solution if you wish to buy an investment property or if you wish to renovate your primary residence.

You will also need to determine your property’s current value and the market rates in your area. In some cases, there may be another financing solution that may be a smarter choice, depending on your unique situation.

You need to determine if you can afford your refinanced mortgage repayments. You need to assess your credit score. If your credit score is poor, you will likely be rejected. Try to build your credit score before applying for refinancing.

Furthermore, compare and contrast the different mortgage refinancing options at your disposal. From a reverse mortgage and a variable rate mortgage to a home equity line of credit and second mortgage, you will need to assess the pros and cons of each before deciding on which is right for you and your family.

The total cost of refinancing will also need to be prudently evaluated. There is often more than meets the eye, from legal expenses and title search fees to home appraisal costs and insurance fees.

Next, you will need to submit your actual loan application. You will need to submit the necessary tax documents and your proof of income to be considered for refinancing.

Working with a mortgage professional may help you navigate the process without making any grievous errors.

The final steps involve getting approved for the mortgage and then going over the agreement to ensure that both parties are on the same page. It is important to know how much equity you have accrued in your home.

Your home needs to be appraised, and you need to complete the underwriting process before you can lock in a rate. Given the myriad of steps involved in mortgage refinancing, working with an expert is recommended.

What are the Refinancing Requirements You Need to Know

You need to determine how much equity you have in your home and your mortgage type.

You will also need to meet the credit score requirements outlined by your lender. Most lenders will require a score of at least 620 to consider an application. As far as home equity is concerned, most lenders will require that you have at least 15% to 20% equity in your home.

What’s more, your debt-to-income ratio will also be looked at. The general rule is that your debt-to-income balance should be below 50%. Closing costs will also need to be considered, including legal fees and a mortgage prepayment penalty.

T4 slips and current pay stubs will also need to be provided. Homeowners insurance will also be necessary to help offset some of your lender’s risk. Getting a good mortgage rate is essential when procuring mortgage refinancing.

How Long it Takes to Refinance a Home in Canada

There are nine different types of mortgage refinancing available, including cash-out refinancing, rate-and-term refinancing, reverse mortgages, and short refinancing, so you need to discuss the different types with a mortgage expert to determine which type is best for you.

As for how long it takes to refinance a home usually takes between thirty and forty-five days. Your term’s length, monthly payments, and interest rate may change during the refinancing process.

If you want to speed up the process, you should use an online platform, avoid applying for new credit, and ensure that your home adheres to the latest zoning requirements.

Taking the First Step

Refinancing may allow you to consolidate your debts, enjoy a lower interest rate, change the terms of your loan to be more favourable, and tap into the equity you have accumulated over the years.