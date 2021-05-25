A controversial elected official compares the COVID vaccine to the yellow star

Washington | An elected Trump in the US Congress was at the center of a new controversy, Tuesday, after comparing the vaccine passport against Covid-19 with the yellow star, a symbol of the stigmatization of Jews by the Nazis, which gave her a hard and rare time. , Reprimanded from his hierarchy.

Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted, citing an article referring to a supermarket where logos will identify employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who are not wearing the mask for them. Is mandatory.

And the elected member of Parliament added that “vaccinations and the necessity to wear masks create discrimination against those who are not vaccinated.”

In the face of the anger expressed by several personalities on Tuesday, including the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor journalist, Marjorie Taylor-Green insisted.

“I have never compared it to the Holocaust, only discrimination against Jews in the early years of the Nazis,” she wrote on Twitter.

I told another, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, “Stop distorting my words,” who wrote, “I don’t want to repeat these foolish things, but as a Jew I feel compelled to point out how disgusting the Nazis are. The Nazis killed six million Jews.”

While the controversy was racing, the Leader of the House Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, issued a rare statement toward this often controversial elected official.

Marjorie is wrong and her deliberate decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust to wearing a mask is unfortunate. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity in history. He wrote without mentioning a penalty.

Republican Minority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, judged his remarks as “extremely scandalous and reprehensible,” but blamed House officials for the possible punishment.

A major target of criticism by Marjorie Taylor Green, who blames her privately for maintaining her commitment to wearing a mask on a bike, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi estimated that her remarks “have no place” in the United States, but she has not. They say whether she should be deported. To reporters, she simply replied, “You have to stop talking.”

COVID-19 has claimed more than 590,000 lives in the United States.

Around the world, the field of conspiracy seeks to establish a relationship between Nazi crimes and government restrictions or a vaccination campaign to denounce the “dictatorship of health”.

