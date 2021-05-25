Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Strasbourg

The Canadian said she felt discomfort in her abdominal area, possibly due to a small laceration. It wants to play the caution card as the French Open, its second major tournament this season, approaches.

“I don’t think it’s dangerous,” she said in a videoconference after the match. But I have had a lot of injuries in the past and it made them worse. I want to learn from these mistakes. That is why I do not want to impose the result before a Grand Slam tournament.

And Andreescu was unable to say when she first felt uncomfortable on Tuesday, except that it was after a transmission.

She didn’t want to wait to see how she would feel on Wednesday before deciding to step aside. I’ve done this in the past and it never worked for me , Captured.

She was playing in Strasbourg in her first tournament after seven weeks of inactivity due to an infection and testing positive for COVID-19.

Above all, it’s a good idea to come back and play on the clay. Much of my preparation before was really excellent. I think I’ve shown it in my matches. I hope to continue this trend in the next tournament and keep winning. Quote from:Bianca Andreescu, tennis player

Andreescu hasn’t played much on clay since he carved out a spot in the global elite. Her match against Maryna Zanevska was only her third on this rooftop in a WTA or major tournament.

After quickly clinching the first set against Zanivska, the Canadian faltered at the start of the second set. I broke twice just to get trailed 2-4. She quickly recovered and won the next four matches to close the match in 65 minutes.

She had to face the winner in the duel between Chinese Zhang Shuai and Romanian Sorana Kirstia in the quarters.

I did everything exactly as I wanted with my sending, my back, my big punches on the mud, my moves, and everything in reality, she said. So I’m really happy with these two games before Roland Garros.

The seventh in the world was a favorite in Strasbourg, where there are no top 25 players in the WTA world rankings.

The top two competitors, Andreescu, Andrea Lazaro Garcia and Marina Zanievska, took the 279th and 259th places, respectively, in the rankings.