A discussion about the quality of life of our seniors

Jean Boulet pointed out that the alliance Avenir Quebec ( CAQ ) hired 10,000 additional beneficiaries during the pandemic. He still had to defend his party over crisis management.

6000 families are still waiting to find out what happened with their loved ones. There are people in CHSLDs who did not die from Covid, but died of hunger and thirst. To me, this is incomprehensible in Quebec Alexandra Filo of the Liberal Party of Quebec criticized ( QLP ) in the Makinungi ride.

The previous government also came under attack for the ongoing and future construction of many homes for the elderly. Pascal Pastrache, the Quebecoa block candidate at La Violette-Saint-Maurice, was the most consistent, and himself a health worker. We’re now at $2 billion for seniors’ homes. That’s only about 3,468 rooms. We’re on a million dollars per door, it just doesn’t make sense. Imagine what we could do with that money.

aging at home

invest heavily in home care; This is what the representatives of the Liberals, Solidere and members of BQ suggest. This priority aligns with that of the Alliance for the Dignity of Older Persons.

People like to stay at home, so you have to invest in order to get care and delay accommodation. There comes a time when it is necessary to go to seniors housing or to CHSLD or to the hospital, but that is not what we want. At first glance, we want to stay at home until it takes a budget and help explains Lise Lapointe, a spokeswoman for the coalition.

CAQ, which wants to increase the annual benefit for seniors from $400 to $2,000, was alone in its camp when it came to offering greater responsibilities to the private sector for deregulating Quebec’s health care system.

The private and public sectors share the same workforce and we suffer from a shortage of manpower. Your feed destroys the audience. It gives people unequal access to care based on their salaries. Adds Sol Zanetti from Quebec Solidere.

According to Pierre Lynch of the Quebec Association for the Defense of Retirees, a third of Quebecers aged 65 and over must live on an income of $20,000 annually. According to him, many of the elderly will be among the most vulnerable in society before long if Quebec does not provide the necessary push to improve the living conditions of the elderly.