Justice: Trump wins again

A federal judge, appointed by Trump, has just granted his request that an independent expert review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and stop their use for investigative purposes. Legal scholars denounced the sudden decision as biased in favor of Trump.

An array of criminal investigations and civil lawsuits are underway against Trump and his family. Here are a few.

Secret documents of Mar-a-Lago

The FBI found classified documents, some of them extremely confidentialIn Trump’s office. After his lawyer confirmed that they had all been handed over to the government, the FBI found more. Trump may be charged with violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

January 6 uprising.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he is determined to bring to justice those responsible – at all levels – for the January 6 rebellion. according to Washington PostThe criminal investigation focuses on Trump. Witnesses have already been questioned before a grand jury.

Trump is alleged to have violated at least two criminal laws: one that protects Congress from interference, and the other that prohibits defrauding the United States.

Election scams in Georgia

Trump’s relatives are under criminal investigation in connection with the 2020 presidential election in this state. On a call with the Republican Secretary of State from Georgia, Trump told him to “find 11,780 votes” so he could win the election. Trump also attempted to create a list of fake Electoral College members in the state to assure Congress that he had been fraudulently elected.

tricks from Trump Organization

New York State is checking in Trump Organization To find out if his money has been tampered with to get bank loans or to lower his taxes.

In one, Trump has invoked his right not to self-incriminate more than 440 times in court for not answering prosecutors’ questions.

Another investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg led to the indictment of Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty.

Bragg’s prosecutors, who have been conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices, resigned when he declined to press charges.

One wrote in his resignation letter that Trump was “guilty of numerous criminal violations” and that his failure to prosecute him was a “major failure of justice.” Bragg said his investigation into Trump is still active.

Trump has a long history of avoiding the legal consequences of his crimes. His strategy is to lie, distort the facts and ridicule the accusations: “fake news”, “witch hunts” to his stupid followers. And extend the legal process to the Supreme Court if necessary. It often works.