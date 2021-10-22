A documentary that explores in depth the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau

Produced by the magazine National Geographic Directed by Liz Garbus, the feature film seeks to understand the man in the iconic red hat (mocked by Wes Anderson in aquatic life) who had no scientific training, but who are nonetheless one of the most famous contemporary explorers.

Defending environmental values, the man of the sea nevertheless accepted black gold from oil companies to fund many of his expeditions. His documentaries, which continue to inspire younger generations today, won three Oscars.

to become a costo The ocean world appears as a happy man only under the surface of the water. I’m miserable with water , as Jacques-Yves Cousteau says in an excerpt. The film also focuses on the explorer’s ecological approach.

At the end of his life, I think, he felt like the legendary character of Cassandra screaming to warn everyone that their end was approaching. Liz Garbus, who adds that her pessimistic view of the climate crisis has caused her problems at work, says Liz Garbus.

The director started working on the project in 2015, but it took him a long time to complete the documentary due to the exchanges very complicated With the adventurous family.

The movie will hit theaters on October 19, and then be available on Disney+ starting November 24.