A Friendship That Will Soon Be Complete For Brendan Gallagher

Montreal Canadiens striker Brendan Gallagher is continuing his preparations for next season these days and among his training partners there is New Jersey Devils defender T Smith, a friend who will not necessarily be on the ice.

As in recent years, the two men play in the same group of hockey players skating on rinks in Delta, British Columbia. In fact, Smith stayed in Residence Hall Number 11 for the last three seasons before he rented his house this time.

Also, the linebacker played bantam hockey in 2014-2015 at the hockey academy in this city; The person running the program is Ian Gallagher’s father. In addition, he oversees the current summer training group that Smith landed at during his time with the juniors. Finally, Devils player and veteran Bleu-Blanc-Rouge have the same agent, Gerry Johansson.

Thus, the links between the two are very real despite their young age (21 years) for the first-round selection of the Devils in 2018. However, the friendship may recede into the background when the Canadian is measured against New Jersey in 2021-2022. Last season, which is Smith’s first in the National League, the two clubs were unable to meet, but the reunion is scheduled for December 23 and on that day it will be every man for himself.

“I am looking forward to these matches, and I know Brendan will be in my condition,” the defender told The Province daily. But already, we’re doing it here [à Delta]. We are fighting hard. When there are match situations to train for like one-on-ones or one-on-ones, we always try to compete.”

“It would be a little strange [de jouer contre Gallagher dans une partie]But I think it would be fun at the same time.”

Lively discussions on the horizon

For his part, the Canadian veteran has seen others and won’t have any knots when it comes time to compete with his friend. According to him, Smith should expect everything except preferential treatment at the outbreak of hostilities.

“I will tell him this now: He will try to smile at me and joke with me, but he will not get much from me.” He might have a glove in his face too quickly and then I’ll smile at him, “Expect.

Obviously everything here hasn’t been proven yet, but Gallagher has found himself in Smith’s shoes before. When he debuted with the Habs School Club on October 13, 2012, he got into trouble with Grand Rapids Griffins’ Triston Grant. However, this winger has spent three summers training with the young striker’s family. That didn’t stop him from undermining the Hamilton Bulldogs’ color-carrier.

“Those who know T know it would have been better for me not to try to talk to him on the ice,” Gallagher admitted of Grant, known as the tough guy with the Vancouver Giants, his former rookie roster. Some men are more relaxed than others. There are some who are not. I faced [Milan] Lucic in the playoffs. We didn’t talk to each other. He did his things with his team, you did it with me. Then when you see each other again after it’s over, you get back to normal.”