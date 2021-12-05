Canadian 3 – Predators 4 | Offline Ships

(Nashville) With all Canadians injured, especially in key positions, the common sense would be that other players would seize the opportunity to stand out. The misfortune of some should not make the happiness of others. But it’s a bit like that anyway.

That’s somewhat what happened in that game in Nashville, which ended with the Canadians losing 4-3 in overtime to the Predators.

If we say “more or less,” it’s because the simultaneous loss of Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson can only have consequences for the rest of the lineup. Mike Hoffman’s comeback was welcome on attack, but nothing in his game compares to the power that Gallagher and Anderson bring in a match.

Under these conditions, no less than five players have reached their all-time highs of the season: defenders Ben Chiaro (29:26), David Savard (25:32) and Alexander Romanov (24:24), as well as forwards Nick . Suzuki (24:4) and Jake Evans (19:37).

Some situational elements bolstered these figures, notably the five penalties received by the MAC. In fact, the aforementioned five players are recruited into the shorthand phase, a phase of the game in which no goal is counted. Definitely deserves a star in the notebook.

However, with the exception of Romanov and Evans, who are less experienced players and are rapidly earning this season, they were expected to be clients. Both Chiarot and Savard are by default the pillars of the wobbly defense. And Suzuki, as we’ve been saying since the start of the season, is really the great leader of this team in attack.

So there was something a little surprising when I heard Dominique Ducharme say that “everyone” has more responsibilities.

Verified, nothing less. Christian Dvorak, Cole Caufield, Mathieu Perrault, Arturi Likonen, Michael Peseta, Chris Weidmann and Matthias Norländer all had less time on the ice before the match. Tyler Toffoli and Ryan Boehling barely played more than usual. Jonathan Drouin and Brett Colak each added over a minute for their usual use, mostly due to extra work.

There’s still Mike Hoffman who added 2 minutes and 25 seconds to the average workload. We’re happy for him, but the fact that he’s a one-dimensional player limits the additional contribution he can make in critical situations.

The case of Kulak is particularly interesting. Clearly more reliable than Wideman and Norlander, the veteran seemed to be the logical candidate for a promotion in defense. He earned one by playing heavily on shorthand, and is usually banned from special teams. Supporting the attack, he scored a beautiful goal that gave his team the lead in the third half. But he is clearly ineligible for the Chamber of Trust.

wake up or rise up

There are therefore few, if any, candidates who, under the circumstances, seem to “stand”, except for the five meritorious students mentioned at the beginning of the text: Suzuki, Evans, Kiarot, Savard and Romanov. Connected ships are working, but thanks to the same contributors as usual.

After the match, Suzuki said he did not “notice” that he was playing more than usual. Regardless, he likes to “spend a lot of time on the ice.”

Fortunately, because of the responsibilities, there will be some work to be done by the end of the season, maybe more as long as one continues to use Evans on the wing rather than in the middle. Poehling has been doing good things since being called up from the MLS, but he’s played in top 9 It is, at the moment, a lot to ask for. The trio had a very bad night against Mikael Granlund.

On the other hand, Suzuki not only played a lot, but also played well. He broke his goal in playing idle force 10 games. It was also his first on the road this season.

Regardless of the runway, the youngster said he especially wanted to contribute to the success of his club. In particular, he wants to shoot more towards the net, which is a great idea when you see the quality of the shot he gave Juuse Saros. Eventually he hopes that this goal will allow him to restart on a regular basis.

We hope so too. Because if he inherits more important tasks while waiting for the infirmary to be emptied, the Canadian will need him to turn his chances.

This, to paraphrase Dominique Ducharme, is true of all.

in detail

I enjoyed being

But yes, we know that Gordie Howe’s hat trick doesn’t accurately reflect Mr. Hockey’s career. However, let’s respect the agreed-upon formula for the assertion that Brett Kulak went in for help to achieve the goal of the trifecta-help-fight. Luke Kunin from Predator could add this feat to his resume. The equalizer, the striker also had a strong match, handing out three checks. Does his name mean little to you? That’s perfectly normal, if you’re especially watching CH matches, because he previously earned a slim point in seven career games against Montreal. Konin, 24, is taking on the most important responsibilities of his young career these days, completing a trilogy with Ryan Johansen and Elie Tolvanen. “His physical play as well as his ability to score goals and be a strong opponent […] coach John Haynes said after the match.

without helmet

In all companies, without exception, new departments systematically introduce changes of varying scope in the short run. In Al-Kindi, Jeff Gorton’s arrival was manifested by the relaxation of the rule imposed by Mark Bergiveen: to wear a helmet during the warm-up period. For the first time in a long time, nine CH players jumped on the ice with their hair in the wind. However, it is unclear whether the idea was Gorton’s or the players’ idea. Discussions took place at the NHL Governors Meeting in 2019 to make helmet wearing mandatory at all times. The risk of skaters getting hit by a disc or colliding with another player was then cited. The file obviously did not persist. On social networks, supporters joked that the Habs were too injured during their training to allow them to accidentally lose additional soldiers. It’s funny because it’s true.

Clague in boost

In the simultaneous absences of Joel Edmondson and Jeff Petrie, and while Sami Nico contracted COVID-19, the Canadian was in dire need of a boost on the blue line. Habs’ new vice president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, has found some by asking Kale Clague, 23, for waivers. Whoever has lined up with the Los Angeles Kings until then will join their new team in Montreal on Monday. The left-handed, often used on the right, was a choice of 2NS round (51NS overall) from the Kings in 2016. He has 5 assists in 11 games this season. The Saskatchewan had an impressive junior career, participating twice in the World Championships, each time on orders from Dominique Ducharme. He’s been lucky enough to show off this season in Los Angeles, with Drew Doughty and Sean Walker injured. However, he failed to convince the kings to make him a regular in their country top 6. Ducharme, after the match, spoke of a player who “skates well” and who, without being “the oldest” – 6ft tall and 177lbs – “defends well”, thanks in particular to the “excellent stick”. . The coach also highlighted his offensive qualities, backed by his ability to move the disc efficiently.

they said

I enjoyed the second course. We had a hard time in third place. I liked our effort, we were on the verge of winning, we were there. Unfortunately, we have not gone past the second point.

In general, we fought well during the match. It was a very physical game. Dominique Ducharme

[Jake Allen] Big stop. We could have lost the match in the third game, but he stood. He’s been doing that all season. Nick Suzuki

In overtime, it can go both ways. Both teams had chances. Collectively, we’ve been headed in the right direction for some games. Nick Suzuki

Height

Cole Caufield

One of the best performances the youngster has made this season, even though he didn’t score any goals. A good rare opportunity to score with the power of play and a great pass on Kulak’s goal.

in decline

Matthias Norlender

None of his 10 looks really caught our attention, except for the one where he received a heavy check from Tanner Ginot early in the match.

Match number

39,1

was 11NS in a row that the Canadians have allowed 30 or more shots, and the fifth time in the interval they have conceded more than 40. Indeed, since the beginning of this streak, which began on November 13, the CH has dominated the NHL by having given an average of 39.1 shots. deductible in each game.